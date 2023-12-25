Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Southwestern Energy Is The LNG Export Play For Late 2024

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
661 Followers

Summary

  • Southwestern Energy reported a lackluster quarter due to challenging natural gas pricing.
  • The company is curtailing production and focusing on resource development in anticipation of growing export capacity.
  • Management aims to reduce debt, generate free cash flow, and potentially consider M&A activity, share buybacks, and a dividend to enhance shareholder value.

Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) reported a relatively lackluster quarter for q3’23 as a result of the challenging natural gas pricing backdrop. As discussed in previous earnings calls, management is proactively curtailing production through the soft natural gas market in anticipation

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
661 Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SWN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

k
katmandu100
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (9.54K)
On watch list.

Good data and commentary.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SWN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SWN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SWN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.