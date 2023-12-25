Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank Of America: Time To Take Profits

Trapping Value
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We had upgraded Bank Of America to a Buy in October.
  • We had also stuck a buy on busted preferred shares.
  • We tell you why we are moving to sidelines on both.
ceramic piggy bank standing on dollars. America dollars banknotes money into piggy bank on yellow background. Piggy Bank. close up of dollar cash money and piggy bank on table.

fotoslavt/iStock via Getty Images

In our last article, we gave (NYSE:BAC) a rare buy rating. We had the coupling of extreme valuations alongside some other factors that setup extraordinary returns.

Our point is that the bond bear story, even if

This article was written by

Trapping Value
Trapping Value
40.94K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

D
Doggie Daze
Yesterday, 7:47 PM
Comments (113)
Wondering this one too. It has completely recovered Covid fall. NIM about to fall. And has gone up a ton in 1-2 months. Economic slowing isn't good for them so might take chips off the table and see if better entry in first half ish
N
No Illusions
Yesterday, 7:23 PM
Comments (13)
Very happy with BAC-N.
Winnertakesall profile picture
Winnertakesall
Yesterday, 7:01 PM
Comments (5.86K)
The stock is worth well over $60, selling now would exceedingly foolish.
B
70Boss302
Yesterday, 6:57 PM
Comments (34)
I still have 1000's of shares I bought around $9.
Sell?? Not right now Long BAC with a 10% yoc dividend
w
www65
Yesterday, 6:33 PM
Comments (234)
Your comments make sense if i had other immediate places to put my money, but i do not and I believe that interest rates are headed down on 2% inflation.
P
Pagurian
Yesterday, 6:27 PM
Comments (4)
TV, if the second thing to go wrong - recession hits - isn’t that good for BAC.PR.L as feds then NEED to cut rates? Thks
A
Always Bullish
Yesterday, 6:07 PM
Comments (2.47K)
Spoke to Warren Buffett in Omaha to wish him a Merry Christmas and asked if he was unloading his BAC shares tomorrow. He is not, so I’ll hold mine till death do us part.
