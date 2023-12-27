Paolo Cordoni

When it comes to investing, everyone wants to make money, but sometimes things don't work exactly as you had planned. Everyone hopes they buy a stock that goes up over time, but there will be those stocks that go in the opposite direction, and they weigh on your portfolio.

Understanding how the tax code works as it pertains to investing can save you thousands every year. Today, I am here to show you exactly how you can do this in any given year.

When you buy a stock, how long you hold the position matters when it comes time to sell the stock. When you hold a stock for more than 12 months, it is considered a long-term holding and when you hold a position for less than 12 months, it is considered a short-term holding. These matter when it comes to how any gains are taxed.

When you sell a stock, if you have a profit in the holding, the gains will either be taxed as short-term capital gains or long-term capital gains. Short-term capital gains are taxed at ordinary tax rates, meanwhile, long-term capital gains are taxed at long-term tax rates.

Here is a look at ordinary tax rates as of 2023:

IRS

So, if you hold a stock for less than 12 months and your adjusted gross income is $100,000 if you are single, your gains are taxed at a 24% tax rate. The highest one can be taxed on short-term capital gains is at 37%.

Now, if you hold a stock with a gain that you have held for more than 12 months and decide to sell it, those gains will be taxed at a long-term capital gains tax rate, which is much more favorable.

Here is a look at the long-term capital gains tax rates based on filing status for 2023:

0% Long-Term Capital Gains tax : Single: taxable income up to $44,625 Head of Household: taxable income up to $59,750 Married Jointly: taxable income up to $89,250

15% Long-Term Capital Gains tax : Single: taxable income between $44,626 to $492,300 Head of Household: taxable income between $59,751 to $523,050 Married Jointly: taxable income between $89,251 to $553,850

: 20% Long-Term Capital Gains tax : Single: taxable income over $492,300 Head of Household: taxable income over $523,050 Married Jointly: taxable income over $553,850

:

As you can see, the majority of investors will be in the 15% tax bracket, making long-term capital gains much more investor friendly. As such, when it comes to thinking about selling a particular stock, you may want to think about the tax implications. Taxes only come into play when you sell a stock.

Utilizing Tax-Loss Harvesting

So, that tells me how much I will be taxed, but it does not really save me thousands in taxes each year. This is where the term "Tax Loss Harvesting" comes into play, which is a strategy utilized by professional investors.

The strategy is focused on lowering an investor's tax bill at the end of the year. You can employ the strategy throughout the year, but the majority utilize it in Q4 when their tax expectations become more clear.

Tax-Loss Harvesting is when an investor sells a position in which they are sitting on a loss. Maybe they no longer like the company, or maybe your thesis on why you originally invested changed, or maybe you just want to lower your tax bill. Selling a security at a loss can offset some of your long-term and short-term capital gains.

When you sell a stock at a loss, depending on how long you held the position, that loss will help offset those similar gains. Long-term losses offset against long-term gains and short-term losses help offset short-term gains.

Let's look at an example. Here are four stocks that we are going to sell this year.

Stock A we have held for 2 years and have gained $22,000

Stock B we just bought 3 months ago and have a $7,500 gain

Stock C we have held for 15mo but we have a loss of $10,000

Stock D we bought 5 months ago but we are down $5,000

Let's begin by selling both Stocks A & B

Selling Stock A would fall into the long-term capital gains category, meaning we would be taxed at a 15% rate We would owe taxes of $3,300 ($22,000 gain x 15% tax)

Selling Stock. B would fall into the short-term capital gains category, meaning we would be taxed at a 30% rate (hypothetical income assumption to determine tax rate) We would owe taxes of $2,250 ($7,500 gain x 30% tax)

TOTAL TAXES OWED = $5,550

However, we could lower our tax bill by utilizing a tax-loss harvesting strategy and sell stocks C & D

Selling Stock C would offset our $22,000 L/T gain by $10,000, resulting in our long-term capital gain being only $12,000 by the end of the year. Our new long-term capital gains tax owed would be: $1,800

Selling Stock D would offset $5,000 of the $7,500 short-term capital gains we owe, bringing our total S/T capital gains down to $2,500 Our new short-term capital gains tax owed would be: $750

TOTAL TAXES OWED w/ Tax-Loss Harvesting = $2,550

By utilizing this Tax-Loss Harvesting strategy, your total tax owed would have come down by $3,000 in this example.

Remember, the tax code first makes you combine gains and losses based on the holding period. After you have exhausted those, the tax code then says you can combine further losses with different holding periods, meaning short-term losses can then offset long-term gains.

Let's say by the end of the year and your losses are more than all your gains for the year. Well, first off it was a bad trading year. Second, those losses can be carried forward to following years as you can only have net losses of $3,000 offset your taxable income.

Selling a stock just to lower your taxes owed during the year should not be the first priority, but if there are positions you are not that fond of, then yes, tax-loss harvesting can be a powerful strategy that any investor can utilize to potentially save thousands in taxes.