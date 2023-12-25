Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wallbox: The EV Revolution Isn't Being Televised For Now

Dec. 25, 2023 1:32 AM ETWallbox N.V. (WBX) Stock
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.24K Followers

Summary

  • Wallbox saw revenue dip year-over-year during its recent third quarter but the ABL acquisition and DC fast charger growth could reverse this.
  • The company is currently swapping hands for 2.58x annualized third-quarter revenue, falling to 1.34x using forecasted consolidated revenue for 2024.
  • A continued long-term shift towards EVs in WBX's key geographical markets will form a tailwind for growth.

Charging station for electric cars. Types and connectors of ports for charging vehicles.

Uladzimir Zuyeu/iStock via Getty Images

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) at its current $370 million market cap is a long way away from its go-public SPAC transaction value of $1.5 billion. The reasons for the pullback have been multifaceted, from too

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.24K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WBX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WBX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WBX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.