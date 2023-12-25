-Oxford-

In May, I thought that Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was a solid company, but that it looked fairly valued. I followed that up in July, saying the company’s early foray into AI could help it gain investor attention, but that it was trading at levels above its big software peers. With the stock up about 45% since my initial write-up, let's catch-up on the name.

Company Profile

As a refresher, INTU provides financial management and compliance software for both small businesses and consumers. Its Small Business & Self-Employed Segment is its largest segment at over 50% of its operating income and includes QuickBooks and Mailchimp. The former is used for tasks such as payroll solutions, time tracking, and merchant payment processing solutions. Mailchimp, meanwhile, provides e-commerce, marketing automation, and customer relationship management solutions.

INTU’s Consumer segment is headlined by consumer income tax preparation software Turbo Tax and accounts for over a third of its business. Personal finance site Credit Karma, which known for its credit and financial management platform, and ProTax, are its two smallest segments, each representing under 10% of its business.

Fiscal Q1 Results

INTU start its fiscal year on the right foot with a strong fiscal first quarter when it reported its results at the end of November.

For the quarter, revenue rose 15% to $2.98 billion. That topped analyst estimates calling for revenue of $2.86 billion.

Its Small Business and Self-Employed segment saw revenue climb 18% to $2.3 billion. Within the segment, QuickBooks revenue jumped 19% led higher by customer growth, higher prices, and mix shift. Online Service revenue rose 20%, led by Mailchimp and growth in payroll and payments. International revenue grew 16% on a constant currency basis. Segment operating income rose nearly 26% to $1.49 million.

INTU’s two tax segments both saw solid growth during what is the tax extension period. Consumer revenue surged 25% to $187 million, while ProTax revenue climbed 24% to $42 million. Consumer operating income rose 31% to $67 million, while ProTax operating income was $14 million, a 56% increase.

Revenue in its Credit Karma segment sank -5% to $405 million. The company said it saw headwinds related to personal loans, auto insurance, home loans, and auto loans. Credit Karma operating income, however, rose 13% to $106 million.

Adjusted EPS rose 49% to $2.47. That easily topped the consensus by 47 cents.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was -$97 million, while free cash flow was -$181 million.

Turning to the balance sheet, INTU ended Q3 with nearly $2.3 billion in cash and short-term investments. It had nearly $5.9 billion in debt.

Looking ahead, INTU forecast Q2 revenue to grow between 11-12%. It is looking for adjusted EPS of between $2.25-2.31.

For the full year, the company is projecting revenue to grow by 11-12% to between $15.89-$16.105 billion. It expects its Small Business and Self-Employed segment to grow revenue by 16-17%, while it is looking for its Consumer Segment to see sales growth of 7-8%. Credit Karma is forecast to see between -3% to +3% growth, while ProTax is projected to grow by 3-4%.

INTU guided for full-year adjusted EPS of between $16.17-16.47, representing growth of 12-14%. The analyst consensus at the time was for adjusted EPS of $16.39.

Management noted that it was being prudent with guidance given the uncertainty with the macroenvironment. On its FQ1 conference call, the company noted also that it is testing GenAI across its products to better serve customers.

At a Nasdaq Investor conference earlier this month, CEO Sasan Goodarzi talked about the levers the company is using to drive growth, saying:

“There are 3 big levers that we have. One is new customer growth because our goal is to make it so simple and so easy that you're willing to switch from your manual method to be able to run your business. … The second is breakthrough adoption. So if you think about the capabilities that we provide for small businesses, like growing your business with Mailchimp, like managing your money with payments, managing our workforce with payroll. Now with Intuit Assist, which is what we're calling the assistant in your pocket, in essence, at the moment of truth, we're engaging small businesses. And so we're letting them know, hey, it looks like by 30 days from now, you're going to run out of cash. You have 3 options. We can help you follow through with these 10 overdue invoices. You can click here, and we'll give you access to capital. By the way, you can get a loan based on these 10 outstanding invoices. These are real examples, but these things drive benefit for the customer and use of our services. So penetration of services is a huge opportunity for us. And then the third element is what I mentioned earlier, which is it's a connection to live expertise. So this is a great opportunity where we can share with the customer, hey, we can connect you to a human expert to be able to get advice on whether or not you should hire more employees, whether or not you should buy more inventory. That's a monetizeable event for us because it's a higher paid SKU. And last but not least, we're also testing with offerings and SKUs that are just about what AI, particularly GenAI can offer, which is we'll do it for you and with you.”

INTU has been performing well, led by strong results from QuickBooks. This comes despite a tough macro environment for SMBs, which has seen companies tied to smaller companies recently stumble, such as BILL Holdings (BILL), and Paycom (PAYC).

Some of the benefit QuickBooks is seeing is from the company transitioning customers away from desktop. It is also continuing to push price on Desktop products during this process. The company is two-thirds of the way through this process, so this should be the last fiscal year where it benefits from this transition.

However, more importantly, it is gaining more customers and seeing more of the customers adopt payroll and payment solutions. Given its solid growth, it appears to be gaining some market share in these areas. Its continued innovation in GenAI and connections to live experts should help to continue to power it going forward.

Credit Karma is still a bit of a revenue drag, but it did show signs of stabilizing, improving upon recent results over the past few quarters. The company is in the process of trying to move users from its free Mint service, which it is shutting down, to Credit Karma. This could help the segment as the year progresses.

Valuation

INTU stock currently trades around 27.4x the FY2024 (ending July) consensus EBITDA of $6.46 billion and 24x the FY2025 consensus of $7.40 billion.

It trades at a forward PE of nearly 38x the FY24 consensus of $16.40, and nearly 33x the FY25 consensus of $18.80.

Revenue growth is expected to be up over 11.6% in fiscal 2024 and up a 12.5% in fiscal year 2025.

The stock trades towards the high end of where other large software firms trade.

INTU Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

A 20-22x multiple on FY25 revenue, which is where Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce.com (CRM) trade with similar or better growth, would be $500-560 stock.

Conclusion

INTU is performing very well, and appears to be taking share with its QuickBook product, as well as benefiting from its ongoing transition away from Desktop. At the same time, Credit Karma is stabilizing, and its Tax offerings are solid.

That said, with the stock trading at a multiple well above peers, even those with better revenue growth such as MSFT, I feel INTU's stock has gotten a little ahead of itself in terms of valuation. As such, I’m neutral on the name with a $550 target price.