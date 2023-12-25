MarsBars

2023 has been a great year for capital gains, with the Magnificent 7 stocks having a banner year after names like Meta Platforms (META) made it a year of efficiency. However, to ask for a repeat performance in 2024 may be a tad too unrealistic considering the elevated valuations that these stocks already trade at.

That's why I always keep healthy exposure to income stocks that pay me in both up and down markets, with names like Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) being one of them. I last covered MAIN here back in May, highlighting its industry-leading expense ratio and strong balance sheet.

The stock has done well for investors since then, giving a 13% total return, sitting just under the 15% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe, as uncertainty around interest rates have abated in combination with a strong economy. In this article, I provide an update on MAIN and discuss why it's an appealing choice for income investors at present amidst a frothy market, so let's get started!

Why MAIN?

Main Street Capital is a self-managed BDC that's based in Houston, Texas, and focuses on lending to lower middle market companies, where opportunities are highly fragmented, resulting in less competition for deals. MAIN is well-diversified with no industry representing more than 8% of the portfolio value and exposure to a mix of both growth and defensive segments. As shown below, Software, Machinery, Professional Services, Business Supplies, and Construction & Engineering represent MAIN's top 5 investment sectors.

Investor Presentation

While LMM companies are smaller than those in the middle market, and presumably carry more risk, management acumen plays a significant role in producing shareholder returns. In this case, MAIN's management has plenty of experience, with over 100 years of collective investment experience, and long-term working relationships that date back two decades.

They also have significant alignment of interest with shareholders, with the management and board of directors holding 3.5 million share, or $142 million of market value. Based on MAIN's current outstanding share count of 83.7 million, the insider ownership represents 4.2% of total shares.

This means that management would derive plenty of value from seeing the continued success of the company, and is therefore incentivized in keeping the expense ratio down. Thanks to having established a wide asset base and scale and the internal management structure, MAIN's operating expense to assets ratio sits at just 1.4%, which is the lowest in the BDC sector. To put this into perspective, most externally managed BDCs charge a 1.5% base management fee plus incentive-based compensation after a hurdle rate is achieved.

MAIN's efficient cost structure combined with management acumen has resulted in strong shareholder returns with annual return on equity averaging 13.6% between 2010 and the end of Q3 2023. As shown below, MAIN has not only survived but also thrived through economic ups and downs since its inception, with rising monthly dividends and substantial rise in DNII/share and NII/share since IPO in 2007.

Investor Presentation

This means that a $10,000 investment at IPO has been turned into $112,702 with dividend reinvestment along the way, as shown below.

MAIN Investment Return (Portfolio Visualizer)

Meanwhile, MAIN has continued to make headway towards operating efficiency, with a Q3 annualized operating expense ratio of 1.3%, sitting below the 1.4% for the trailing 12 months. It also generated a return on equity of 17.9%, which is far higher than its aforementioned historical average. NAV per share also rose by 2.3% and 5.5 on sequential and YoY basis, respectively, to $28.33. Investments on non-accrual also remain manageable, representing just 1.0% of the portfolio fair value.

Importantly for dividend investors, MAIN's DNII/share of $1.04 more than covers its total Q4 regular dividends (paid monthly) at a 68% payout ratio. The monthly dividend rate was raised again for Q1 2024, after 2 raises this year, by 2.1% to $0.24 per share. Dividend growth has accelerated in recent years due to higher interest rates, pulling up MAIN's 5-year dividend CAGR to 3.65%.

Management believes that MAIN's strong performance continues to validate its value proposition to shareholders, and believes that opportunities lie ahead within the debt investment pipeline. Also, MAIN is seeing meaningful growth in the equity value of its investments, which contribute to higher dividend income paid by portfolio companies to MAIN. These strengths are reflected by MAIN's dividend income rising by a robust 9.1% YoY during Q3, and interest income rising by 32% over the prior year period.

MAIN's investment outlook is supported by a strong balance sheet with a net debt to NAV ratio of just 0.79x, sitting well below the 2.0x statutory limit. MAIN also has access to attractive leverage through two SBIC subsidiaries with $350 million of total debentures, the maximum amount permitted under current SBA regulations. SBIC debt doesn't count towards the statutory leverage and AIN is a previous SBIC of the Year Award recipient.

Risks to MAIN include potential for a slowdown in deal activity next year should the economy slow down. In addition, the potential for lower interest rates next year could result in yield compression for MAIN. However, MAIN does have plenty of buffer between its DNII and its dividend payout, thereby resulting in plenty of retained capital for investments and/or continued special dividends. It's also worth noting that MAIN's dividends from equity investments are far less predictable than interest income, and are susceptible to cuts during economic stresses like during the COVID pandemic.

Turning to valuation, while MAIN may not appear to be cheap, it's also far from being pricey compared to its historical valuation. At the current price of $42.93, MAIN trades at a price-to-book value of 1.52x, which actually sits towards the low end of its valuation range outside of the early 2020 timeframe, as shown below.

MAIN Price-to-Book (Seeking Alpha)

I tend to use forward PE as a valuation metric for well-run internally managed BDCs like MAIN, and it doesn't appear to be expensive from this point of view either, with a forward PE of 10.5. I believe this is a reasonable valuation for a company that's consistently demonstrated growth in book value and DNII over its history. With a 6.7% dividend yield and my conservative expectation of around 3% annual DNII/share growth over the long run, MAIN could produce the total return of the S&P 500 with far higher income for investors.

Investor Takeaway

MAIN has been a consistent driver of shareholder returns thanks to its strong balance sheet, efficient cost structure, and alignment between management and shareholders. Its well-diversified portfolio also helps mitigate risk, while the continued performance on equity investments provides potential for additional upside.

Despite some risks related to potential lower deal activity and interest rates next, MAIN appears to be trading at a reasonable valuation and offers an attractive dividend yield for income investors. With plenty of names in the S&P 500 trading at elevated valuations, MAIN stock and its attractive dividend yield may just be a great choice for conservative income investors in 2024. I maintain a 'Buy' rating on MAIN.