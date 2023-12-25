Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Very Good Inflation Number

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
831 Followers

Summary

  • It seems increasingly likely (though by no means a guarantee) that the economic downturn that did not happen this year will also not happen next year, putting Jay Powell in pole position to pull off what very few of his predecessors have - the “soft landing” at the end of a monetary tightening program.
  • The month-on-month change in the core PCE was just 0.06 percent, well below the 0.2 percent predicted by economists.
  • We will get a more realistic read on overall economic growth when the Q4 GDP report comes out in late January.
  • A downbeat macro demand outlook may be the excuse the Fed needs for the rate cuts the market expects to see next year.

Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market

Darren415

As the year winds to a close, one of the big stories has been something that didn’t happen. That, of course, is the much-predicted Recession of 2023. It seems increasingly likely (though by no means a guarantee) that the economic downturn that did not happen

This article was written by

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
831 Followers
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.