Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TXO Partners: 11.4% Yielder Is Worth A Look

Dec. 25, 2023 3:51 AM ETTXO Partners L.P. (TXO) Stock
Busted IPO Forum profile picture
Busted IPO Forum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TXO Partners, L.P. units are trading at a pro forma 11.44% current yield after declining following its 3Q23 financial report.
  • The company is focused on the acquisition and development of reserves in North America, with assets in the Permian Basin and San Juan Basin.
  • The stock also saw some insider buying in November.  A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Busted IPO Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
View of the pumpjack in the oil well of the oil field. Arrangement is commonly used for onshore wells producing little oil. It is overground drive for a reciprocating piston pump in an oil well.

Funtay

If there must be madness, something may be said for having it on a heroic scale."~ John Kenneth Galbraith

Units of conventional oil and natural gas concern TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) are trading at a pro forma 11.44% current yield after

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. To join the Busted IPO Forum community, just click on the logo below.

This article was written by

Busted IPO Forum profile picture
Busted IPO Forum
8.33K Followers

The Busted IPO Forum is an investing group led by Bret Jensen, Chief Investment Strategist of Simplified Asset Management. Along with his team of analysts, Bret focuses on stocks that have been public for 18 months to 6 years, and that are significantly under their offering price.

The Busted IPO Forum: A model stock portfolio of attractive busted IPOs, trade alerts, deep dive analysis, a weekly option play idea and live chat.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TXO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TXO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TXO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TXO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.