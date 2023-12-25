Funtay

If there must be madness, something may be said for having it on a heroic scale."~ John Kenneth Galbraith

Units of conventional oil and natural gas concern TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) are trading at a pro forma 11.44% current yield after declining subsequent to its 3Q23 financial report on November 7, 2023. Recent lower energy prices and electrical issues at a CO2 plant contributed to the drop in the thinly traded units. With less than a year as a publicly traded concern and very muted communication with the public since its IPO, the recent insider buying merited a deeper dive. An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

TXO Partners, L.P. is a Fort Worth, Texas based independent oil and natural gas concern focused on the acquisition and development of reserves in North America. As of YE22, the company held 848,257 gross acres (371,727 net) predominantly in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, as well as the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado with proved reserves of 143 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe). TXO was formed by Bob Sanders – who founded Cross Timbers Oil in 1986 and later sold it to ExxonMobil in 2010 for $41 billion – as MorningStar Partners in 2012 and went public in January 2023, raising net proceeds of $106.3 million at $20 per unit. TXO trades just over $18.00 per unit, translating to a market cap of $560 million.

Assets

Of the company’s proved reserves, 53% were liquids and 83% were proved developed, which means they can be extracted with existing wells and facilities and through existing operating methods.

The Permian Basin asset consists of 141,236 gross developed acres (76,988 net), on which there were 3,765 oil wells (671.1 net) and 118 gas wells (11.2 net) at YE22. In FY22, on a net basis, the property produced 2.17 million barrels of oil (at an average market price of $93.94 per bbl), 334,000 barrels of natural gas liquids ($47.85 per bbl), and 728 million cubic feet of natural gas ($5.36 per Mcf), for a total of 2.626 MMBoe.

The San Juan Basin asset consists of 445,491 gross developed acres (245,692 net), on which there were 11,429 natural gas wells (1,094 net). In FY22, on a net basis, the property produced 28,000 barrels of oil ($76.30 per bbl), 991,000 barrels of natural gas liquids ($31.32 per bbl) and 25.89 billion cubic feet of natural gas ($6.65 per Mcf), for at total of 5.333 MMBoe.

Principally from these basins, on a pro forma basis, TXO generated an FY22 loss of $0.25 a unit (GAAP) and Adj. EBITDAX of ~$152.3 million on revenue of $246.4 million, versus a gain of $1.71 a unit (GAAP) and Adj. EBITDAX of $85.3 million on revenue of $228.3 million in FY21.

Business Model

Like typical exploration and production concerns, TXO is focused on exploiting its producing assets and using the resulting cash flows to perform workovers, recompletions, and field optimizations, as well as acquire additional acreage. Management is focused on finding long-lived, low decline conventional properties that benefit from enhanced oil recovery methods such as CO 2 injection. Of the 23,195 Boe per day produced and sold in FY22, ~70% was originated from assets on which it acted as the operator. After spending $28 million in FY22 to drill 21 gross wells (8 net) and conduct recompletion and remedial workovers, management’s stated objective was to deploy $30 million to drill 36 gross wells and recomplete 28 gross wells in FY23. Although debt is sometimes employed to acquire additional assets, TXO’s stated objective is to be debt-free whenever possible. Adding to its conservative approach, the company uses hedges to tamper volatility, which is also a function of requirements under the company’s credit facility (when applicable).

TXO believes its differentiating feature is its management team, many of whom essentially moved from Cross Timbers after its acquisition. Each member has an average experience of 33 years in the oil patch, having executed hundreds of acquisitions amounting to over $15 billion. Led by Sanders, the team has invested over $500 million into TXO since inception, with the founders owning 26% of the units outstanding.

One other ‘unique’ feature of TXO’s management team: since going public, it communicates minimally with the Street or investors. It has issued four press releases: one stating that it had filed its initial 10-K; one concurrently trumpeting its first distribution, its 1Q23 10-Q filing, and the expectation that TXO’s full-year distribution would top $2 per unit on the back of a 2+% growth in production; one communicating its 2Q23 10-Q filing; and one announcing the filing of its 3Q23 10-Q with an FY24 distribution outlook of more than $2 per unit, as well as a mention of an operational issue (addressed below). No financials or commentary were included in its spartan press releases.

3Q23 Financial Report

With that approach as a backdrop, TXO filed its 3Q23 10-Q on November 7, 2023, posting earnings of $0.28 per unit (GAAP) and Adj. EBITDAX of $25.0 million on revenue of $69.9 million, versus $2.23 per unit (GAAP) and Adj. EBITDAX of $41.4 million on revenue of $120.7 million in the prior year period. The disconnect between the two quarters was hedging, as production was relatively constant: sales volume of 2,104 MBoe in 3Q23 versus 2,137 MBoe in 3Q22. The 2% decline in production was a function of electrical issues at its CO 2 plant in the Vacuum area of the Permian, resulting in unplanned downtime. That setback had not been fully resolved at September 30, 2023, but the plant was expected to be fully operational at some point in 4Q23. As for hedging, TXO realized $60.57 per bbl in 3Q23 ($80.81 per bbl unhedged) versus $140.38 per bbl in 3Q22 ($92.80).

From an operational standpoint, no specific progress on its drilling activities was forwarded, except that $25 million of the earmarked $30 million had been deployed for drilling through September 30, 2023

That said, for the first nine months of FY23 (YTD23), the company generated net income of $2.93 per unit (GAAP) on revenue of $288.7 million versus $0.58 per unit on revenue of $204.0 million in YTD22.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

TXO used proceeds from its IPO to pay down debt, which currently stands at $25.1 million versus cash and equivalents of $5.9 million. Its net leverage is relatively de minimis at 0.2. Since becoming a publicly traded entity in January 2023, the company has paid three distributions totaling $1.50 per unit ($0.50, $0.48, and $0.52, respectively), for a pro forma current yield (on its last distribution) of 11.5%.

Three of the four joint book-running managers on the IPO (Stiefel, Raymond James, and Capital One), have proffered positive commentary on TXO, featuring one outperform and two buy ratings, as well as price objectives of $28, $30, and $35. On average, they expect TXO to earn $0.69 a share (GAAP) on revenue of $366.4 million in FY23, followed by $2.13 a share (GAAP) on revenue of $320.9 million in FY24.

After the company’s 3Q23 financial report, units of TXO traded to an all-time low of $17.25 on November 10, 2023. This decline was used as a buying opportunity for Founder & CEO Sanders, who purchased 276,890 shares at $17.60 on that date, upping his ownership interest to 4.4 million shares, or 14%. Board member Phillip Kevel also joined in – albeit at a higher level – acquiring 2,400 shares at $18.16.

Verdict:

Given the company’s relative lack of communication with said public, it’s difficult to get a handle on its thinly traded shares. From an operational and financial perspective, it appears capable of paying a ~$0.52 quarterly distribution, rendering the near 11.5% current yield attractive. The wild card (as always) are energy prices. However, if one is willing to follow a CEO who already has a $41 billion buyout from Exxon on his resume, around $18 represents a decent entry point for a small holding of TXO for those investors looking for additional income opportunities and that are comfortable with the limited partnership structure.