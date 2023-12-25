Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Digital Realty Trust: Generative AI Is Here To Stay - $400B TAM By 2027

Summary

  • DLR benefits from the increased domestic availability of AI chips, as its US operations drive its top and bottom line growth with increasing Average Base Rent per square foot.
  • Demand continues to outstrip supply, with the REIT already reporting an accelerating same capital cash Net Operating Income growth of +9.4% in FQ3'23.
  • The DLR management has made the prudent choice to engage on multiple partnerships for its Data Center expansions as well, minimizing its near-term liquidity risks at a time of uncertainties.
  • NVDA continues to offer an impressive revenue/gross margin guidance, with AMD similarly raising the projected AI chips TAM to $400B by 2027, implying the impressive generative AI tailwinds ahead.
  • As a result of its dual-pronged returns through moderate capital appreciation and dividend income, we maintain our Buy rating for the DLR stock.

Startup, hand shows a rocket and icons

We previously covered Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) in September 2023, discussing its justified premium valuations and stock rally, attributed to the cloud computing demand post-COVID-19 reopening, Metaverse hype, and generative AI boom.

Combined with the excellent consensus forward estimates

This article was written by

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

nm10066 profile picture
nm10066
Today, 9:42 AM
Of course this scenario is all predicated on no recession in 2024. Keep your fingers crossed.
