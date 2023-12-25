Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Eagle Outfitters: Record Performance In Tough Macro

Equanimity Investing profile picture
Equanimity Investing
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • American Eagle posted record TTM net sales and decade-high free cash flow performance.
  • Although the business itself is strong, broader industry and economic risks may challenge its operating performance.
  • Shares appear fully valued with a balanced risk-reward, and the stock should therefore be avoided.

American Eagle Outfitters

E_Y_E

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has run higher by nearly 90% since my buy rating in late 2022, while also significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) of 26% over the same period. In fact, the last several fiscal

This article was written by

Equanimity Investing profile picture
Equanimity Investing
2.98K Followers
Equanimity Investing helps you focus on protecting your principal and thinking long-term with your investments. I'm long treasuries, select high-quality companies, and will never use margin. As a generalist, I cover multiple sectors with a dividend and non-dividend long-only stock strategy over a 5-10+ year investment horizon. I also cover macroeconomics regarding monetary policy and excessive debt levels globally.All articles/blogs are for informational and entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should any of these articles/blogs or any published information be interpreted as investment advice, or as an offer to buy/sell any financial security. Perform your own due diligence. I welcome comments and corrections of all kinds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AEO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AEO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AEO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.