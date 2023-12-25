BalkansCat

I have to my admit, my wife nailed her last stock pick on Dollar Tree (DLTR), reviewed in my article posted during late September here. Dollar Tree is up nearly +30% vs. the equivalent gain of +11% in the S&P 500 index over three months.

Her latest idea is to buy The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL), one of the top brand names in the world, not just for makeup and perfumes. After a wicked -72% price decline from its all-time high of $372 in December 2021 to a low of $102 eight weeks ago, the valuation picture has definitely improved.

The early November price represented its lowest since 2017. The company's results and share quote were pumped by COVID-19 economic stimulus giveaways and stay-at-home trends, where consumers spent heavily on personal care items. Now we are facing recession, with spending trends dramatically different.

She is telling me to purchase this brand-name winner on the cheap, because business sales trends will recover, once central banks loosen monetary policy again. Of course, she very well might be right. A stabilization in perfume and makeup purchases, especially in Asia where company results have been the slowest during 2023, could do wonders for the stock quote.

Company Brand Names by Product and Price Point, 2023 10-K Filing

Today, hot money hates the monster decline in the share quote, growth investors have left because of falling operating numbers, and value investors want even cheaper pricing before contemplating a buy. The months of September-October may have hit the sweet spot (or sour depending on your sentiment) regarding an absence of buying interest, to finally give the stock a chance to bottom and reverse higher. The recovery from $102 to $144 without much effort could be a terrific sign a lasting bottom is being outlined. I am thinking price weakness on a retest of the recent low should be bought.

YCharts - Estée Lauder, 10 Years of Weekly Price Change

Operating Income Looks Fixable

Estée Lauder outwardly still looks a little ugly, whether talking about stagnate sales or limited earnings and cash flow being generated during the fiscal year 2024 (ending in June), especially when compared to sizable growth before 2023.

Clearly, management has to get better control of costs to push profit margins back to pre-pandemic levels. The biggest knock on its share price has been the swing from record-high final profit margins to modern record lows currently. If there's any good news to pull from today's weak income situation, it is plenty of room for improvement does exist.

YCharts - Estée Lauder, Profit Margins, Since 1996

More good news is the balance sheet has not become catastrophically overleveraged. Yes, debt could be reduced a little, while total liabilities are running higher than normal vs. total assets. However, the main issue is administrative and marketing expenses have been at above-normal levels vs. each dollar in sales. Layoffs seem to be in order to bring final after-tax margins back above 10%.

YCharts - Estée Lauder, Debt & Liability Ratios, Since 1996

Another suggestion to quickly correct the hiccup in cash flow/income generation would be to sell some lagging brands in a restructuring. You could use billions in proceeds to slash debt and total liabilities at the same time.

Valuation Getting Cheaper

Seeking Alpha's computer screening tool for a Valuation Grade has waffled between a "D" and "F" scores since October. Compared to cosmetic competitors and EL's own history of performance, you might think valuation downside may still be part of the investment equation.

Yet, bullish readouts are appearing. Believe it or not, Estée Lauder traded near a 10-year for its core fundamental valuation weeks ago. On price to trailing earnings, sales, cash flow, and book value, shares may now hold the smartest risk/reward upside since 2017, especially if cost cutting propels operating income soon.

YCharts - Estée Lauder, Basic Fundamental Valuation Ratios, 10 Years

For me, the primary data point to review when earnings are down is how debt and equity totals are valued on sales. The enterprise valuation on revenue estimate for 2024 is 3.3x. This number represents the cheapest setup since 2017, and sits close to its long-term average of 2.7x. In comparison, most S&P 500 blue chips trade in the EV to sales range of 3x to 4x today. So, given a return to net profit margins above 10% in a year or two (better than most corporations), a premium valuation on sales vs. the average S&P 500 company may again be in order.

YCharts - Estée Lauder, Enterprise Valuation to Sales, Since 1996

Best-Ever Dividend Story

The standout valuation idea revolves around Estée Lauder's dividend yield. While 1.8% does not sound like a big deal, it is much higher than the S&P 500 index rate of 1.4%. In addition, the late 2023 yield vs. other blue chips in America is the best "relative" rate since the company began paying a dividend in 1996.

YCharts - Estée Lauder vs. SPDR S&P 500 Index, Dividend Yields, 10 Years YCharts - Estée Lauder vs. SPDR S&P 500 Index, Dividend Yields, Since 1996

Dividend payout growth has also been well above average vs. the general U.S. stock market, with annual payments now triple the level of 10 years ago.

In addition, the dividend cover ratio from income generation had been excellent going into the 2023 speedbump for operations. If earnings rebound like Wall Street is expecting during 2025-26, a coverage ratio back above a conservative ratio of 2x is likely.

YCharts - Estée Lauder, Dividend Coverage from Earnings, Since 1996

Below is the analyst consensus estimate table for future sales and earnings per share going into fiscal 2026.

Seeking Alpha Table - Estée Lauder, Analyst Estimates for FY 2024-26, Made December 22nd, 2023

Technical Trading Ideas

I also want to point out a fair amount of share buying has taken place over the last 8 weeks of trading. Some short sellers do exist (1.3% of outstanding count), but the accumulation pattern into late December appears to be an honest movement of capital into the stock.

Coming off the extreme 40-day (effectively 2 months of trading) Average Directional Index reading of 27 weeks ago (circled in blue below), some sort of reversion-to-the-mean move looks to be overdue. Most blue chips trade between 10 and 15 on this calculation. Trend readings above 25 indicate an unusual intermediate-term oversold or overbought condition is present.

Volumes have been particularly elevated since October, meaning overhead existing supply has been happy to exit at the same time as new investors have been anxious to acquire a stake.

Evidence of stronger bullish momentum is found in the robust zigzags by the Accumulation/Distribution Line and basic On Balance Volume statistics since November 1st (boxed in green). For some context, it's the sharpest upmove in combination since April-June 2017 (not pictured), which was followed by a +70% price rise over the next 12 months.

StockCharts.com - Estée Lauder, 4 Years of Daily Price & Volume Changes, Author Reference Points

Final Thoughts

On a personal note, I will say I spent extra money on Clinique product for my wife this Christmas, maybe the most ever. Not because lotion, makeup and perfume prices are low, but because she deserves it! ;) Good husband that I am.

Further, if you wait for a consequential restructuring announcement from management, you may miss out on sizable gains in 2024, especially if a retest move lets you enter a position at $130 or even $120 during January. Some minor headcount adjustments have already been announced, but a serious companywide shakeout event may still be necessary.

Typically, many blue-chip brand-name leaders that underperform for several years morph into great retracement candidates during the third year after a major price peak. At a minimum, I am projecting a countertrend move back to $175-$200 as possible next year on any aggressive plan to slash costs and raise operating profitability. The opportunity to enter a top industry player when nobody wants it can also deliver long-term outperformance of the S&P 500, given a return to normal for operating trends historically. Estée Lauder fits both of these definitions for a classic buy setup very well today.

Unfortunately, a takeover of the firm is unlikely to create overnight riches. As of August 2023, the Lauder family held Class A and B shares netting 84% of voting control. Who knows? Maybe if the offer price was high enough, they would consider cashing in.

In terms of investment risk, macroeconomic headwinds from a recession or stock market crash would equally affect Estée Lauder. A combination of both during calendar 2024, could pull price under the $102 early November low. In my view, if this situation appears, it would likely present an even smarter entry. Sub-$100 prices are where I peg Strong Buy territory, all other variables remaining the same.

At quotes of $120 to $140, I rate shares a Buy, with the underside of the range being my target entry zone for a starter position.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.