Lions Gate studio spin off is not short on drama Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment

The end wasn't the end after all. Lionsgate management have been pursuing a separation of its studio and networks business for more than a year. Some concrete news finally hit on Dec. 22. Yes, the company was spinning off its studio business to Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SCRMU) (SCRM), (NASDAQ:SCRMW). But it is keeping more than 87% of the studio, and as a result, won't be deconsolidating it from Lions Gate (NYSE:LGF.A) (LGF.B) the parent.

Details of Lions Gate Studio's Business Combination with Screaming Eagle

Lions Gate to maintain controlling ownership over studio after deal closes (Company's Investor Presentation)

The deal will see Lions Gate get $350 million in exchange for 12.7 percent of the studio business at a pro forma equity valuation of roughly $3 billion. The proceeds will be used to pay down debt and the acquisition of eOne from Hasbro, according to the official press release. It added that the deal is expected to close in the spring of 2024, after which Lions Gate studio will trade independently, but will still be 87.3% percent indirectly owned by Lions Gate. As a result, the studio business's results will remain consolidated within the financial results of Lions Gate. The company maintained the right to pursue a full spinoff in the future.

There seems to be three observations for investors to draw from this; the first is, with SCRM at trading $10.6 a share, the equity valuation of Lions Gate Studio for the deal is worth more than that of the entire Lions Gate parent. From the investor presentation:

Question: What does the transaction value imply for what Lionsgate's (LGF.A, LGF.B) investment in Lionsgate Studio is worth? Answer: As noted in the investor presentation, the pro forma equity value of Lionsgate Studios is $3.065 billion. Given that Lionsgate is expected to continue to own 87.3% of Lionsgate Studio, Lionsgate's implied stake in Lionsgate Studios is worth $2.677 billion, or approximately $11.39 per current LGF.A or LGF.B share (based on approximately 235 million diluted shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023).

If that price holds after closing, it would mean that the media networks are trading for a negative equity value. Even if that is the case, the stock would pop in the event of a full spin off, given the 87.3% will sell for more than what the company is trading for, and likely for a premium to what the studio is trading for. Now if the networks business has a negative value, investors will achieve a higher return owning SCRM in the event of a full spinoff. However, if the media networks does have a positive value (even if modest) then LGF.A will be the better buy. This small detail is quite important for the sector as a whole, as I'll note in later in the article when I discuss the implications of this deal for every legacy media company.

The second is that the deal valued the studio at 1.2x its content investment, plus debt (or 2.2x if you include the studio's debt of $2.6 billion based on last quarter's financials). The pro forma equity value of the studio in the deal is $3 billion. While the company's content investments for the most recent quarter were approximately $2.6 billion, yielding a multiple of approximately 1.2x. There is a chance the multiple is higher since some of the content investments belong to the networks, we'll find out exactly once the studio starts trading separately. But this is a useful metric to view potential acquisition valuation of other companies in the space. For instance, Paramount Global (PARA) has content investments of roughly $15.5 billion on its balance sheet according to its most recent quarterly filing. If you exclude $3.4 billion that's essentially for sports among other live content (note 3 in Q3's 10-Q filing), you'd get an estimate of $12.1 billion in content investments made by the studio. At a 1.2x, the equity valuation of the studio is $14.52 billion, plus whatever debt the studio is owed. The entire equity valuation of Paramount Global is $10 billion as of Dec. 22. And there is no way that CBS and the NFL rights are worth a negative value. The enterprise value would be $26.6 billion at the 2.2x multiple the Lions Gate studio received, Paramount's Global enterprise value currently stands at $25.5 billion, pricing CBS and NFL rights at $1.1 billion which would be egregious in my view. This is important as Paramount looks set to find a buyer in 2024. Lions Gate studio's deal hints that Paramount's stock is currently undervalued.

The third is that the deal priced Lions Gate studio at 10.7x 2025 EBITDA, as van be seen in slide 19 of the investor presentation titled Market Multiples Reflect The Value of Premium IP. Most legacy media companies currently trade at significantly lower multiples than that.

This points to multiple opportunities in the space. But honestly, they are all debatable, as its unclear how the business will develop in the coming years with many uncertainties around advertising, cable, and streaming.

One opportunity that is not in doubt is SCRMW, the warrants are set to be bought out for $0.5 a share. They currently trade at $0.46, buying them would give investors a return of 8% in a maximum of 5 months if the deal does close in the Spring. I don't know how liquid it is or if investors would be able to buy it at a discount to $0.5, but it could be worth a try.

It is also a condition of closing that all of Screaming Eagle's public and private placement warrants be eliminated. Screaming Eagle private placement warrants will be eliminated for no consideration. Screaming Eagle's public warrants will be repurchased for $0.50 per warrant from warrant holders pursuant to one of the voting proposals associated with the business combination. Screaming Eagle has obtained the written consent from warrant holders owning approximately 44.19% of all public warrants outstanding to vote in favor of the public warrant repurchase. For all public warrants to be compulsorily acquired for $0.50 per warrant, an additional 5.81% is required to be obtained prior to the voting date for the business combination.

While the deal is small in size, it has implications for the wider media sector.

Implications of Lions Gate Studio SPAC for Wider Legacy Media Industry

The upcoming spin off of Lions Gate studio is important because it highlights the two paths possible for legacy media companies as they traverse the new streaming world.

The first path is the one laid out by Jason Kilar in a Wall St. Journal article late last year:

There will be multiple business casualties in the paid streaming wars and a few business victors. Digital markets for industries that have high fixed costs and relatively low variable costs have tended toward a few, unusually large winners, and I believe such will be the case in entertainment. In this scenario, no more than three global entertainment companies are likely to attain the streaming-service scale required-300 million global subscriptions at an average of $15 per month-to generate attractive cash flows.

So the first path is to try and be the number 2 and number 3 player in streaming. Netflix is clearly the number 1, so that race is over. But as John Malone notes, being the number 2 or 3 can still be a good business.

If you take the earlier model, we watched HBO become the dominant pay TV service. And then we had Starz and Showtime. And Showtime and Starz never got to the scale of HBO, but they got up to 65-70% the distribution. Probably a little lower price point, and bundled. It was pretty stable, and I can tell you, for years it was very profitable. So it was a good business. So the question really is can there be a successful and sustained number 2, 3, may be 4. That is the question, I believe there can, but only if its driven by something unique and exclusive.

So that's really path one; building a global streaming service with unique content distributed 175-300 million households worldwide. To achieve that, it seems likely that media companies will have to consolidate. There are 2 reasons for that: 1) To have a similar content budget to Netflix in terms of non-live content. 2) To have a big breadth of content library that can lower churn. 3) To take on the marketing cost required to acquire customers for those new streaming services.

Netflix Chairman Reed Hastings himself said in an interview late last year that he believes more consolidation in the media sector is on the way:

If you look at the consolidation, then there's been Fox and Disney, CBS and Viacom, Discovery and Warner Bros. so there is likely more of that

There is certainly merit in going down that path. Look at the streaming market in the North American market for instance. Netflix, the leader has 77 million subscribers. Warner Bros. Discovery has 52.6 million, Disney+ 46.5 million (with 49 million subscribing to Hulu as well). That is in-line to Malone's scenario. Where Netflix really shine is internationally where they have some 175 million subscribers. Disney and WBD are way off those figures, with 66 million and 42 million subscribers respectively. So the question for them is can they, may be with some help from consolidation, grow their international subscribers profitably to more than a 100 million households?

Lions Gate's management on the other hand believes going down this path is a mistake, and that media companies are better off becoming pure content companies that are distribution-agnostic. They even had a slide at the investor presentation highlighting the advantage their path has compared to the one other legacy media companies are on.

Lions Gate management don't believe integrating distribution is a good idea (Company's investor presentation)

The risks of vertical integration have been well-documented over the past year or two. It's essentially that these non-Netflix platform are too small to make a real impact, and that churn is a real risk to financial performance. Instead (left part of the slide, legacy media companies are better off licensing/selling content to the highest bidder.

Additionally, they believe spinning off the studio creates value for shareholders:

(The spinoff) provides an opportunity to reduce leverage significantly while simultaneously highlighting the value of Lionsgate's standalone studio business at a valuation more reflective of the studio business's outlook than what Lionsgate's current consolidated valuation reflects.

I do believe however that even the second path will require consolidation. Because if all legacy media companies are to shutter their streaming services, there will be fewer potential buyer than sellers. Not to mention that TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram can offer a free alternative to the remaining platforms should they look to exercise their market power. Bigger studios would in this case lead to a more balanced relationship between buyers and sellers of content.

Conclusion

In my view, the stock performance of Lions Gate studio compared to that of Disney or WBD will likely determine the future path media executives will take. If Lions Gate studio outperforms, more will look to separate their studio and wind down their streaming services. However if its Disney and co. that outperform, Lions Gate management maintain the flexibility to fully spinoff the studio to a larger company. There is little certainty over which path will be the one, but one thing is for sure, those warrants selling at a discount to the $0.5 compulsory purchase price could be the surest return for media investors in 2024.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.