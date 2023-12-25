Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lions Gate Spinoff Tale Ends With A Soap Opera Twist

Moe Value Picks profile picture
Moe Value Picks
629 Followers

Summary

  • Lionsgate is spinning off its studio business to Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp.
  • Lionsgate will keep more than 87% of the studio, preventing it from being deconsolidated from the parent company.
  • The separation of Lionsgate's studio and networks could be the way forward for other media companies.

Gosford Park

Lions Gate studio spin off is not short on drama

Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment

The end wasn't the end after all. Lionsgate management have been pursuing a separation of its studio and networks business for more than a year. Some

This article was written by

Moe Value Picks profile picture
Moe Value Picks
629 Followers
I'm an individual investor who looks for opportunities primarily in unloved stocks. For the past 10 years, I've invested in stocks in the US as well as abroad in unloved markets like the Middle-East and Africa. Thomas Phelps' 100-1 and Philip Phisher are huge inspirations to my investing approach. I'll look to write about stocks that present Time Arbitrage opportunities or have some optionality embedded in them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

C
CPA022784
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (1.78K)
IMO, the slide presentation was really weak, not to mention the timing such that the conference call was scheduled for two weeks afterward. The FAQ were of limited help as well. The deck was mostly just a recitation of their long repeated talking points. Their market multiple slide used to justify the price used examples that were either foreign, really old (pre-streaming) or not really comparable at all (such as the failed Hasbro deal they are now buying) - only the Amazon deal might be comparable and it was a priced at a huge multiple. Their valuation benchmarking was equally weak - two gaming companies, two music companies, wrestling entertainment? Only Netflix and Disney were on the slide (no WBD, PARA, etc). However, arguably true multiples are probably hard to come by, so if you believe their proposition and STARZ is really not worth very much (say $1-2/share), then LGF doesn't seem to have too much upside here, existing management is still in charge and you're back to waiting for a takeout or spin-off (now even further into the future) to realize possibly more value. As noted, tried to extrapolate to some possible value for PARA (together with a possible BET/VH1 transaction), but can't get very far other than to suggest that PARA is probably undervalued (or maybe a lot undervalued) where it is today (either as a stand-alone or SOTP).
v
via bull
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (27)
The bottom line is this. If someone wanted to make an offer for the studios and library they now have a clear way of doing so. Simple. That’s my thought.
E
Ehab khalil khalifa
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (6)
@via bull yesss
d
deadhead213
Today, 8:15 AM
Comments (5.7K)
A total wa$te of time for shareholders who get absolutely nothing from the spinoff. $LGF.A and it’s management are out to lunch to say the very least
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LGF.A Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LGF.A

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LGF.A
--
SCRMW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.