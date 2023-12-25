Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Q4 2023 CIO Overview And Outlook

  • We have experienced a sequence of rapid and forceful rate hikes as the Covid exit occurred, to a multi-month “no change in rates” period, to the beginning of a sequence of rate cuts. The debate among market agents is now focused on how low rates will go, when, and at what pace.
  • The US economy is slowing but not in recession. The stock market has exhibited a strong rally that has spread more widely. Earnings of most companies have exceeded earlier expectations, and those expectations are being revised upward for 2024.
  • Politics and war are the dominant themes for the markets to address in 2024. The issue of the Fed and inflation is secondary as we start the year.

The year-end 2023 outlook starts with a Federal Reserve on hold. The financial markets have witnessed a dramatic “pivot” in policy. The outlook for interest rates went from “higher for longer” to “high for a while” to an expectation of rate cuts in 2024. All this happened

David Kotok co-founded Cumberland Advisors in 1973 and has been its Chief Investment Officer since inception. David’s articles and financial market commentaries have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and other publications. He is a frequent contributor to Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio, Yahoo Finance TV, and other media. He has authored or co-authored four books, including the second edition of From Bear to Bull with ETFs and Adventures in Muniland. He holds a B.S. in economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. in organizational dynamics from The School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.A. in philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania.David has served as Program Chairman and currently serves as a Director of the Global Interdependence Center (GIC), www.interdependence.org, whose mission is to encourage the expansion of global dialogue and free trade in order to improve cooperation and understanding among nation states, with the goal of reducing international conflicts and improving worldwide living standards. David chaired its Central Banking Series and organized a five-continent dialogue held in Cape Town, Hong Kong, Hanoi, Milan, Paris, Philadelphia, Prague, Rome, Santiago, Shanghai, Singapore, Tallinn, and Zambia (Livingstone). He has received the Global Citizen Award from GIC for his efforts. David is a member of the National Business Economics Issues Council (NBEIC), the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), has served on the Research Advisory Board of BCA Research and is currently on the advisory board of RiskBridge Advisors. He has also served as a Commissioner of the Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) and on the Treasury Transition Teams for New Jersey Governors Kean and Whitman. Additionally, he has served as a board member of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and as Chairman of the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

