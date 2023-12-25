Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Small Japanese Lists In The US As Insurer Aspen Holdings Joins The IPO Pipeline

Dec. 25, 2023
Summary

  • One small Asian issuer went public in the US this past week, ahead of the Christmas holiday.
  • Japanese e-commerce firm Linkage Global priced at the low end to raise $6 million at an $86 million market cap.
  • There are currently no IPOs scheduled for the short holiday week ahead.

Chunumunu

One small Asian issuer went public in the US this past week, ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Japanese e-commerce firm Linkage Global (LGCB) priced at the low end to raise $6 million at an $86 million market cap. Operating through

Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

