Fidus Investment: Attractive Yield Of 14% Yet A Thin Margin Of Safety

Dec. 25, 2023 9:41 AM ETFidus Investment (FDUS)3 Comments
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • Fidus Investment is a BDC that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower mid-cap businesses.
  • The company prefers conservative investments, with niche market leaders, diversified customer and supplier bases, and strong management teams.
  • The financial conditions of FDUS portfolio companies are strong with average net leverage of only 5.3x and interest coverage of 3.0x.
  • Despite the obvious defensive characteristics of FDUS's portfolio, the current dividend yield stands at ~14%, which is very high for BDC segment.
  • Yet, a major part of the dividend is covered by unsustainable equity component, which, coupled with a notable exposure to non-first lien investments, make the overall investment case suboptimal.

Financial stock exchange market display screen board on the street

Nikada

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is a BDC, which, as most BDCs, provides customized debt and equity financing solutions mostly to lower mid-cap businesses.

The investment objective is also the same as across the BDC space - i.e., key focus on high yielding current

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

B
Brlanger
Today, 10:21 AM
Comments (346)
For the past three years we have enjoyed a phenomenal increase in FDUS dividends not only in the base payment also with the specials, yet the price has not fully reflected the same increase. In my books this is a bargain and the current base dividend yield payout is almost 9% without any special payouts. Not to many places one can get this much as a dividend at these prices. A good portion of the public BDC’s overall have been performing incredibly well and have provided me a 20% return annually over the past 6 years.
d
dan2fl
Today, 9:55 AM
Comments (105)
Since the Fed has decided to reduce interest rates over the next two years, does that not imply a rising market over the next two years?
If so, FDUS allocation of loans with a heavier weight toward equities gains should be considered a positive rather than a negative.
Dan
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 10:03 AM
Comments (11.63K)
@dan2fl
There is no decision to reduce rates yet... if they do at all
you've put the cart before the horse..
Cheers
