Zoom Video Communications: Why I Reiterate My Buy Rating

Summary

  • Zoom performs better than expected: FY 2024 projections now call for $4,495 billion in sales and $1,743 billion in operating earnings.
  • While the new calendar year is unlikely to bring a pivot in Zoom’s organic growth trajectory, there is little indication that suggests headwinds sizeable enough to justify a <9x EV/EBIT.
  • Going into 2024, I see operating discipline as the major driver for Zoom’s earnings story, and the ZM stock narrative more broadly.
  • Investors may also expect Zoom to pursue a sizeable M&A opportunity, with more than $6.4 billion of cash on the balance sheet and a somewhat sluggish organic growth roadmap.
  • I reiterate my "Buy" rating and revise my base case target price per share upwards to approximately $85.

Video conference social media icons internet app application

alexsl

Zoom’s (NASDAQ:ZM) business, although performing with slow momentum, continues to outpace investor expectations. For FY 2024, Zoom management now expects to generate about $4,495 billion in sales and $1,743 billion in operating earnings. And while the new calendar year is unlikely to bring a

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research
Cavenagh Research
7.2K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

N
Natturner1966
Today, 12:26 PM
Comments (5.26K)
Spot on. 2024 tech value play.
Institutional ownership slowly increasing Q/Q and only 43% of shares are owned. Lots of growth ahead as institutions come back in.

Active Positions Holders Shares

Increased Positions 1,606 50,928,399

Decreased Positions 1,078 44,605,563

Active Positions Holders Shares

New Positions 183 6,987,390
Sold Out Positions 140 2,355,786

www.nasdaq.com/...
