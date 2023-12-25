Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
What To Do With High-Flying Tech At The Start Of 2024?

Claus Vistesen
  • Markets have embraced the soft landing. It is always worth asking in such a situation whether this is a case of markets buying the rumour and selling the fact.
  • Even if the soft landing trade loses a few steps in the next few weeks, the shift in sentiment is consistent with the data.
  • There’s a burning question for investors: what to do with their exposure to high-flying tech at the start of 2024?

I am coming into 2024 in a decent position. My MinVar equity portfolio, designed to extract the best from both worlds in the perennial battle between growth and value, has done largely what it is supposed to do. It has offered positive, but

Claus Vistesen
Claus Vistesen is a Danish economist who specialises in macroeconomics. He holds a postgraduate degree in Economics. His primary research interests include demographics, macroeconomics and international finance which he practices as Chief Eurozone Economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics. His contributions at Seeking Alpha represent his views alone, and have nothing to do with his employer. He can be contacted through his e-mail (clausvistesen@gmail.com) or through his website (clausvistesen.com) where you can also find most of his writing. He enjoys the interaction with Seeking Alpha readership a lot and will try to reply to all of the comments you throw his way.

jdlgsm
Today, 12:44 PM
Thanks for an interesting essay. Prior to the recent drop in 10-year treasury rates, I had about 40% weighting in 3 and 6-month T-bills and equivalents, and 15% in tech.

What has happened is that I have shifted from the T-bills to REITs, BDC's and banks. So this is a shift to some assets more value-oriented than tech but from T-bills (bringing it down to about 30%) not from tech.

I am optimistic that tech can continue to do well. But I suspect the leaders are likely to be in AI, which includes NVDA as well as MSFT.

I am hesitant to invest in long duration bonds, because I am worried that inflation will come back, perhaps with higher energy prices. Of course, nobody knows for sure.
