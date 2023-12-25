Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rivian: It's All About The Vans

Dec. 25, 2023 9:05 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Stock6 Comments
Ultima Insights
Summary

  • Rivian's expansion into the broader commercial vehicle market solidifies its position as an attractive investment in the EV sector.
  • The company's electric vans offer significant cost savings for businesses and have the potential to revolutionize sustainable transportation.
  • Rivian's recent partnerships and strong product lineup position it for continued growth in the rapidly evolving EV landscape.

Rivian Amazon EDV

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis (Big Change Since My Last Article)

In a major change, since I wrote my last Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) piece in November, Rivian has taken a major strategic development step from an exclusive

Writing under the alias Ultima Insights. This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributor Thomas Potter.

Comments (6)

N
Natturner1966
Today, 12:00 AM
Comments (5.27K)
Great article and timely which is what readers need to see. Of course RIVN bulls already knew this was going to happen and was buying the dip at $13, $14 and $15. Why did the bulls already know? Because the CEO already told us months ago that they were in talks with AMZN regarding other customers. Now, if you put two and two together then the bull’s already know there will most likely be more partnerships.

Technically the chart looks in good shape. After 3 months of consolidation, we are right back where we were back in October and the price is sitting back above all the major moving averages (10,20,50,200).

The level to watch now is $23.73, which we did reach intraday on Friday but was rejected.

If we can get over $24 then $28( from last July/Aug) should be doable.

A close below $22.02 (10DSMA) means we are losing buyers.

A close below $19.91 (20DSMA) is bearish.

A close below $18.14 (50DSMA) means that the stock won’t even show up on most traders screeners.

Pivot points;

Support

$21.76 - $22.74

Resistance

$23.73 - $24.72
Ako Ake profile picture
Ako Ake
Yesterday, 10:20 PM
Comments (120)
Municipalities are beginning to limit what type of motors can enter the heart of these so as to limit contamination and even noise. There will be a sudden boom in demand for EV that make commercial deliveries. When this happens, Rivian will be a winner.
Zeusy Zeus profile picture
Zeusy Zeus
Yesterday, 9:55 PM
Comments (1.93K)
💯
BullsDividends profile picture
BullsDividends
Yesterday, 9:12 PM
Comments (605)
Long $RIVN
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Yesterday, 9:11 PM
Comments (10.44K)
Rivian’s commercial enterprise is what sets them apart from everyone else.
Ultima Insights profile picture
Ultima Insights
Yesterday, 9:14 PM
Comments (75)
@Djreef1966 Agreed and I think we are just starting to see the beginnings of this
