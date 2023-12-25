Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Generac: A Significantly Undervalued Mid-Cap Stock For 2024

Dec. 25, 2023 10:05 PM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Stock2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Mid-cap stocks have underperformed compared to the S&P 500, with 40% of Russell 2000 companies having negative earnings.
  • Small-cap stocks face challenges due to economic shifts, increased competition from mega-cap companies, and declining profitability.
  • Despite the challenges, there are opportunities for discerning stock pickers in attractively valued small-cap stocks like Generac Holdings, which benefits from megatrends in grid evolution, infrastructure investment, and the need for backup power.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Generac Industrial generator

J. Michael Jones

Introduction

Mid-cap stocks have not been the best place to be.

Over the past ten years, the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has returned roughly 100%, including dividends. During this period, the S&P 500 has returned more than twice as much.

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
29.16K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

S
Sam_12
Yesterday, 11:28 PM
Comments (1.83K)
Hi Leo, thanks for the article. My wife and I live in WV in a rural area. The power line is above ground and runs through the mountains. If we get much wind or ice or snow, we are at risk for power outages. Morever, our population density per mile is quite low so if there is a big outage, you can guess where the power trucks go first to restore power -- the towns and cities near us.

My wife and I broke down and bought a Generac this fall. It runs on propane, so we also installed a very large tank. We're excited to have it in place. Since its installation, we haven't had a loss of power - but winter has just begun!

The Generac does an auto test each month - starts itself, makes sure everything is working, and then turns itself off. We will get a year check up from our installer.

I'm sold on Generac, and I'll be taking a position in the next several days. This is the type of company I can feel good about. All of my friends who have Generacs, and there are many, praise the product.
b
benet1800
Yesterday, 10:41 PM
Comments (1.37K)
Nice. Only at a rate of 35% is it significantly overvalued.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GNRC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GNRC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GNRC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.