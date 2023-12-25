Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gladstone Capital: It's Time To Say Goodbye (Rating Downgrade)

Dec. 25, 2023 10:29 PM ETGladstone Capital (GLAD)1 Comment
On the Pulse
Summary

  • Gladstone Capital may see lower net investment income due to anticipated lower interest rates in 2024.
  • The company's First Lien portfolio is growing, but there are headwinds in a higher-rate environment.
  • The dividend coverage and net asset value premium of Gladstone Capital may be at risk in the near future.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) might see lower net investment income next year as the central bank pointed to lower key interest rates for 2024. As a consequence, I would expect the business development company’s net investment income and dividend growth

On the Pulse
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

sdrs95a
Yesterday, 11:49 PM
Agreed, GLAD is a good company but over priced.
