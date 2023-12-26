Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Iamgold: A New Year And A New Mine

Dec. 26, 2023 12:55 AM ETIAG, MTA, IMG:CA, MTA:CA, BTG, EGO
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.67K Followers

Summary

  • IAMGOLD Corporation's Côté Gold Project is 90.6% complete and expected to begin production in Q1 2024.
  • The project's total cost is estimated at $2.965 billion, with IAMGOLD's remaining funding requirement reduced to $325 million.
  • The company reported a net loss of $0.8 million in Q3 2023 but has a strong debt profile and total liquidity of $1 billion.

Macro picture of a raw golden nugget found on a mine

plastic_buddha

Introduction

Canada-based IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) reported its third quarter of 2023 on November 10, 2023. I have been following IAG quarterly since 2014. This new article is a quarterly update of my article published on August 11, 2023.

The

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.67K Followers
Fun Trading is a retired engineer and independent investor. In addition to writing on investing in all aspects of gold, oil, and gas, he runs his own portfolio..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IAG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IAG--
IAMGOLD Corporation
MTA--
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
IMG:CA--
IAMGOLD Corporation
MTA:CA--
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
BTG--
B2Gold Corp.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.