Torsten Asmus

WisdomeTree, Inc (NYSE:WT) is well positioned to benefit from secular shifts in the asset management business, which continue to drive significant inflows into exchange traded products.

WT is a provider of exchange traded products with ~ $100 billion in AUM. The company has reported 12 straight quarters of net inflows globally. Comparably, quarterly U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF flows have been mostly negative since the start of 2022.

Despite this impressive business performance, WT trades at only a modestly higher valuation relative to traditional asset manager peers. WT trades at 15.7x FY 2024 consensus EPS. Comparably, traditional asset managers such as T. Rowe Price (TROW), Invesco (IVZ), Janus Henderson (JHG), and Franklin Resources (BEN) trade at 15.8x, 10.7x, 12.8x, and 10.6x consensus 2024 EPS. Thus, the average forward P/E ratio for this group of traditional asset manager peers is 12.5x.

I believe this modest premium is well deserved, and WT represents an attractive investment opportunity at current levels.

Best In Class Organic Growth

Q3 2023 was a very strong quarter for WT. The company reported its 12th straight quarter of net inflows globally including inflows into 6 of 8 major product categories. WT's annualized 17.4% organic growth rate is best among all publicly traded U.S. asset manager peers.

WT's performance is very impressive considering the challenging nature of fund flows more broadly for the mutual fund and ETF industry in the U.S. over the past 3 years. As shown by the chart below, fund flows have been mostly negative over the past year and a half.

WT is well diversified with exposure to global equities, fixed income, commodities, and other assets.

I believe WT has been able to post better growth than the industry more broadly due to its focus on providing differentiated ETFs in less crowed spaces. For example, the company's largest ETF is the WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) which has $17.5 billion in AUM and competes primarily with one other floating rate treasury fun, the iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO).

Additionally, WT AUM benefits from the company's managed models platform, which now has over $2.5 billion after having launched in early 2020. The model portfolio business is a way in which WT is able to build strong relationships with distribution partners and drive flows into WT products.

WT President and COO Jarrett Lilien added additional color on the growth opportunity during the Q3 earnings call:

Speaking of models, while they are still in the early innings of growth, they continue to be one of the largest and longest growth runways we have. Here our strategy is two-fold. First, it is to continue to build a large group of recurring model users, at large distribution partners. And second is to pursue the RAA and an independent broker dealer channel with a more customized model approach that will allow us to manage a majority of those firms' assets. Today, our models are available on some of the largest distribution platforms in U.S. wealth management including Merrill, Morgan Stanley, LPL, Kestra, Seterra, and Schwab in total over 65,000 advisors have access to our models at these firms, and there is a long growth runway ahead. At Merrill, for example, our model assets are now over $0.5 billion with approximately 850 advisors using at least one of our seven available models and nearly 60% of those advisors having more than one client in our models. Both the AUM and the number of advisors had doubled from this time last year.

I expect the expansion of the model portfolio business to be a key driver of growth going forward. WT believes it can grow AUM and revenue at a long run rate of 10%-20% based on organic growth of 5-10% and a market return of 5-10%. I believe these targets are achievable and near-term performance may actually be better than this. WT was able to organically grow assets at a 17.4% rate during a period in which industry-wide flows were generally negative. If industry-wide flows improve over the next year or two, I believe WT is posed to experience accelerated near-term AUM and revenue growth potentially in excess of 20%.

WT Investor Presentation Data by YCharts WT 10K

Improving Margins

During Q3 2023, WT reported adjusted operating margins of 29.5%. This represents a 900bps improvement on a year-over-year basis and a 300bps improvement on a sequential basis. The company's operating margin improvement has been driven by a number of factors, including the settlement of a contractual gold payment obligation (accounted for ~570bps of the 900bps improvement on a year-over-year basis) and increased efficiency due to increasing scale.

The company believes that it can improve adjusted operating margins from the current level of 29.5% to greater than 50% over the long-term. I believe the company can expand margins as AUM grows as fixed costs are unlikely to grow inline with AUM growth. However, I view 50% as a very aggressive target. Industry leader BlackRock (BLK) currently has operating margins of 36.2%, and thus I believe that represents a more reasonable near-term margin target.

Crypto Business Provides Additional Growth Opportunity

During Q2 2023, WT launched its WisdomTree Prime mobile app. WisdomTree Prime is a personal finance app which allows users to access digital assets and digital funds on a blockchain-integrated platform. The platform is now live in 33 states and is available to ~60% of the U.S. population.

Crypto does not represent a significant part of WT's business currently, but the firm is well positioned to play in this space moving forward.

WT Investor Presentation

Growth Estimates Are Conservative

Consensus estimates currently call for WT to grow EPS by 17.6% in FY 2024 and 13.8% in FY 2025. The company is expected to grow revenue by 8.7% in FY 2024 and 9% in FY 2025. Currently, consensus estimates imply an increase in profit margin from ~14.9% in FY 2023 to ~17.2% in FY 2025.

I view the margin expansion estimates as reasonable given the company's potential to drive greater efficiency as AUM increases. I believe the revenue growth estimates are much too conservative, given the company's ability to drive revenue growth through both inflows and asset price increases. I view 15% revenue growth in FY 2024 and FY 2025 as a more reasonable expectation given the potential for continued organic inflows, industry-wide improvement in flows, and potential increases in asset prices.

Based on my forecast of 15% revenue growth in FY 2024 and FY 2025 and margins inline with current estimates, I believe WT can deliver EPS of $0.45 and $0.55 per share in FY 2024 and FY 2025.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Valuation Is Attractive

Based on my forward FY 2024 and FY 2025 EPS estimates, WT is trading at 14.9x and 12.2x forward earnings, respectively. This compares to the S&P 500 which trades at 21.4x consensus FY 2024 earnings. On a relative basis, I view WT as much more attractive given the potential to grow earnings at a double-digit clip for the foreseeable future due to a mix of inflows and asset price appreciation.

A peer group inclusive of TROW, IVZ, JHG, BEN, and BLK trades at an average forward FY 2025 multiple of 12.8x. Without BLK, the traditional asset manager peers trade at an average forward FY 2024 multiple of 11.4x.

I believe WT has substantially better long-term growth prospects than this peer group due to the company's focus on exchange traded products. Comparably, even BLK generates just 42% of base fee revenue from the fast-growing ETF business.

WT is also trading at an attractive valuation relative to its own historical norms.

Seeking Alpha Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Potential Acquisition Target

WT is a very attractive acquisition target for a number of larger asset managers. The company is highly attractive due to its position in the rapidly growing ETF business and relatively small size, given its current enterprise value of just $1.2 billion.

In early 2019, it was reported that WT explored a sale to J.P. Morgan in 2018. The deal collapsed as the sides were not able to agree on price. At the time, WT had been trading at an enterprise value similar to its enterprise value today. However, the company had just ~$38 billion in AUM at the time and was trading at a substantially higher valuation multiple. With ~$100 billion in AUM currently and improved profit margins, WT is arguably a much more attractive acquisition target than it was in 2018.

Potential acquirers include most major independent asset managers as well as asset management arms of large banks. The list of companies which would be interested in WT includes BLK, TROW, JPM, GS, MS, BEN, IVZ, AB, Fidelity, and others. A combination with a larger asset management firm would lead to increased scale and distribution capabilities, which have potential to create synergies.

Risks To Consider

One risk to consider is that organic inflows to WT slow due to rising competition. The ETF business has become increasingly crowded in recent years with players such as JPM, BEN, AB, TROW, and GS launching ETFs. However, even as competition has increased over the past 3 years WT has delivered best in class growth. This suggests to me that WT has a suite of differentiated product offerings which remain attractive despite increasing competition. Moreover, WT has an advantage as it was an early mover and has already achieved a reasonable level of scale in the ETF business. It is difficult for new ETFs to break into categories which other funds already dominate due to limited differentiation.

Another risk to consider is a prolonged economic downturn. 52% of WT's AUM is in equity products, and thus the company is exposed to a potential drop in revenue due to lower asset prices. I do not view this as a likely scenario near-term, but it is one that investors must remain aware of.

Conclusion

WT currently trades at a moderate premium peer to traditional asset management peers such as IVZ, JHG, and BEN. However, this premium is well deserved.

WT has posted 12 straight quarters of inflows despite a challenging industry flows backdrop. Furthermore, WT has experienced margin expansion as a larger asset base has allowed the company to operate more efficiently.

I expect the company to deliver on its long-term target of achieving 10%-20% AUM and revenue growth each year going forward. Moreover, I believe the company has room for further margin expansion.

WT is a highly attractive acquisition target for many larger players, and I would not be surprised to see the company sold at a substantial premium to the current price.

For these reasons, I believe WT's premium valuation is well deserved, and I am initiating the stock with a buy rating. I would consider upgrading the stock to a strong buy if the valuation picture were to improve.