kunchainub/iStock via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

I've been a long-term investor in Nolato (OTCPK:NLTBF) since the company dropped below 50 SEK and I started to seriously load up on this undervalued swedish industrial. The company, to give you a bit of a reminder is a polymer business with a strong focus on medical solutions, integrated solutions, and industrial solutions.

The fundamentals for the company are solid - it has a net cash position which means it is well-insulated from the current debt environment, but instead faces its largest risks from the cyclicality of some of its segments, such as integrated solutions, compared to those segments that have still stayed positive.

In this article, I'm going to be taking a look at Nolato's latest results, and show you why I remain a long-term investor in the company despite seeing a decent amount of solid outperformance in the short term here. By this, I mean that the company has seen an upward trajectory of 21.11%, while the market has not even done half that since I last wrote my article back in August.

This has been a good investment.

Seeking Alpha Nolato RoR (Seeking Alpha article)

If you want details from the last article, you can find that one here.

Let's see what this company can offer investors at this time.

Nolato - Over 80 years of polymer history going into 2024

The significant upside to Nolato is fairly easy to quantify in this investment. Company quality, company profitability, and the company's sales segment, where Nolato has an expertise not held by many other companies. Sales segments for the company have a very attractive 35/40/20 split at an above 6% net margin, which makes this basic materials/industrial an above-average performer in its sector.

Its interest coverage is almost 40x as of the latest number.

The reason why Nolato has taken a nosedive in terms of valuation is a relatively easy one to answer. Over time, this company has managed to stay at good numbers despite a volatile macro and playing in a volatile field. As of 2023, that is no longer the case. The company's positive traditions have been somewhat broken - not yet clearly broken for the long term in all segments, but many of the company's sales areas are seeing significant pressure.

We have 3Q23 to consider, out in late October, and for that period, the company continued its decline in both top and bottom-line results.

Nolato IR (Nolato IR)

Nolato sales came to 2.3B, down 300M despite a positive currency effect, with continued marked lower sales numbers for the integrated solutions segment. The company's operating profit came in at just south of 200 M SEK, down more than 20M, and this is also excluding a non-recurring item of 60 MSEK. EBITDA margins were stable - but this included a likely non-recurring 20 MSEK subsidy for energy from the Swedish state.

The positive that can be said for the company here is that the company's financial position remains a very positive one - and the fact that the medical solutions segment continues to grow like there is no tomorrow. The impressiveness of these results should not be understated, especially in this environment. It's not unfair to say that Medical Solutions is currently carrying large parts of the company.

Nolato IR (Nolato IR)

Specifically, in this segment, we see good growth in drug delivery, and in pharma packaging, but also in the various device sub-segments, such as Endoscopy, In-Vitro diagnostic, and so forth. Margins for the segment improved by almost a full percent, though again this also included energy subsidies.

Integrated Solutions is a horror show, with numbers going back to the 2016 level on an LTM basis, and I do not believe it unfair to say that they might come in even lower given that we have not seen 4Q yet.

Nolato IR (Nolato IR)

This is not an illogical development, given the company's various segments, which include some of the more volatile current global segments, such as consumer electronics and handhelds, wearables, smart home products, VHP, and EMC and thermal products. Also, the company dropped for the most part due to an over 50% sales decline, adjusted for FX and M&A. The company's low volumes were a result of a previous very large customer changing sourcing, meaning that Nolato lost a very important contract, with the telecom subsegment significantly lower, while seeing a good upswing in automotive.

Industrial solutions saw the same sort of impressive upswing as medical devices, with impressive near-10% margins, in the tradition of the company.

In short, I believe it fair to say that the reason the company is down or less attractive at least on a perceptive basis, is that the company lost a major customer in one segment, which heavily impacted overall company sales.

However, it's unlikely that this major customer would have significantly changed its sourcing strategy if it were not for the significant market impact of the current macro - so it can still be related and blamed on the current macro situation.

The current situation is therefore a mixed one. We have growth and margin focus with excellent results when we look at medical and Industrial solutions. Both of these segments are experiencing non-trivial amounts of good growth, despite a cyclical and weaker economy that we've seen over the past 12 months. Nolato is showcasing its resilience in these segments.

The same cannot be said for IS, the integrated solutions segment. Success in automotive is completely unable to weigh up for the geopolitical concerns and the ongoing fundamental weakness, which is causing 50%+ sales and profit drops which have not been seen by Nolato for over 20 years. This is part of why the company is so pressured.

It's also fair to say that Nolato has been incredibly volatile for the past few years, in a way that is not justified by its earnings. During the top of 2021, the company traded at over 120 SEK for some time - this was illogical. Now it traded below 50 and close to 40 SEK about a year ago and some months back. This is also illogical.

The company has been troughing since the 2022 fiscal, and 2023 is likely to be another year of YoY negative results. Despite this, the company has actually seen a good upswing, now trading at 55 SEK, which on a normalized basis is far better than it "should" be (more on that in valuation). The yield normalization also means it's no longer as attractive.

But let's look at risks and upsides in detail as I see them currently.

Risks & upsides for Nolato

This is a cyclical industry in a complex environment. It should not be strange, or unexpected that this company is facing an increased risk profile. In my previous articles, this could be made up for by the fact that the company at under 50 SEK/share is objectively cheap, even at the impacted forecasts. However, at 55+ SEK per share, this is no longer as easy an argument to make that it's undervalued, sure. That the risks are overplayed, yes. The company's two superb segments show us, as I see it, that this is a matter of the company losing a major customer - not a matter of the company's business model being an issue or being in trouble.

Because the company's business model remains solid, I say that the risks are very manageable in this investment. This is especially true for the long term. Let's look in terms of valuation what the upside looks like now.

Valuation for Nolato

The valuation for Nolato is tricky here. Some investors consider the company to be fairly valued here, on the basis of a normalized EPS level that's far below where the company typically goes. At the same time, Nolato needs time to recover its profit and EPS growth. 2024E and 2025E is expected to bring about double-digit profit reversal. However, at 55 SEK per share, the company trades at 26x blended P/E, which is above even the 5-year average of 22x.

My previous share price target for this company in the long term was 68 SEK per share. I am not shifting this price target here, but keeping it. However, I cannot in good conscience any longer call this company "cheap" - so that's one of the major changes since my last piece.

Let's say you estimate the company at a 22x P/E premium - which by the way is my long-term target for this company. Your upside to 2025E implies a share price or fair value at this time of 71.3 SEK, or an annualized upside of barely 15.8% per year.

It's still in my frame for where I believe the company is buyable and where it could generate market-beating profit, but at the same time, it's much, much less attractive than it once was.

The company does have the very clear tendency to beat estimates almost 60% of the time on a normalized 10-year basis - but most of that was after the GFC, where I would say that it was easier to beat targets.

Nolato is still a "BUY" here - but no longer a cheap one.

S&P Global analysts give the company a 54 SEK to 61 SEK target range. This is down from a 60-85 SEk range about a year ago. The average PT here is 57 SEK, which means the company according to these analysts is currently almost fair value. The interesting thing is that 3 analysts out of 4 still have the company at a "BUY", while a year ago when the company had an average PT of 70 SEK, only 1 out of 4 had the company at a "BUY". Sometimes the way these analysts estimate and target can be quite baffling.

I consider 68 SEK to be fair for the very long term, and 15%+ annualized upside still means that we have a good return potential here - but I would also say clearly that this company is nowhere near as attractive as it once was.

Here is my updated thesis as of December 2023.

Thesis

This company, despite some of its lacks, is an absolutely qualitative business with plenty of upside across most areas. While it will continue to have its ups and downs like any industrial, I believe there is a near-generational appeal to Nolato, which has proven over 80 years that it intends to remain with a sharp focus. This is similar to other Swedish companies where I've managed to eke out triple-digit profits by buying them at the right price.

My official stance is to "BUY" Nolato - but I realize that this company is far from everyone's cup of tea. There is an ADR, but it's too thinly traded for me to consider it relevant.

I give the company an overall price target of 68 SEK/share at this time, though I may adjust this higher. There is plenty of macro uncertainty baked into this price at this time. While we need to be careful, I still believe the company offers us significant value here.

The company is no longer cheap as of December, but still presents a decent investment potential.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This means that the company fulfills every single one of my criteria, making it relatively clear why I view it as a "BUY" here.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.