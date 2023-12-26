Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Saratoga Investment: Big Yield At Significant Discount

Dec. 26, 2023 8:10 AM ETSaratoga Investment Corp (SAR)ARCC, OBDC, GBDC6 Comments
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The year-end rally thus far has made it difficult for value investors to find bargains among large-cap stocks.
  • However, plenty of value remains, and Saratoga Investment Corp currently offers a well-covered 11% yield with a diversified and stable portfolio.
  • SAR has a strong track record of preserving and growing NAV/share and currently trades at an appealing discount to net asset value.
Golden 11% 3d isolated on white background. 11% off 3D. 11% mega sale or eleven percent bonus. Sale of special offers. 3d rendering.

Vivek Vishwakarma/iStock via Getty Images

2023 has been great for total returns with market outperformance since the end of October being capped off by the Santa Claus rally. Such a quick rally may not be good for value investors, however, as many large caps are now prohibitively expensive, making

This article was written by

17.36K Followers

I am Gen Alpha. I have more than 14 years of investment experience, and an MBA in Finance. I focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium- to long-term horizon.

I provide high-yield, dividend growth investment ideas in the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The group helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. It offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

N
Nosheepswool
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (371)
Since SAR is only paying 67% of NII to shareholders, it would seem it is "more IRS friendly than shareholders." Selling more stock can make it bigger, and they clearly have the income to pay the new issue stock (which they should be able to increase profits even more.) So why aren't they abiding by the RIC Act? Not paying shareholders there due seems like their special tax status should be revoked, like should be done with several other BDC's.
BTW, SAR is 7.28% of my portfolio, so I like to see it "pay me, NOT the IRS."
k
kedzie114
Today, 8:50 AM
Comments (559)
Thanks for the article and analysis. Long SAR for a few years now adding on major dips but not dripping. Solid divi / income and has been a wonderful investment in my BDC portfolio. Also like ARCC, BXSL, CSWC and TRIN though the premium on CSWC is a bit outlandish.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (11.63K)
@kedzie114
For the quality I'll take Cswc over Trin premium
B
Be A Man
Today, 8:48 AM
Comments (5.03K)
You don’t think they are way over leveraged?
allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 8:39 AM
Comments (14.85K)
Negative growth-wise on 733 shares
sold some to pay real estate taxes

Allday
rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 8:24 AM
Comments (3.84K)
Goid article. Long the 3 comps in your last chart plus a few others.
