NexPoint Real Estate Finance: Why I Didn't Buy The Tempting 13% Dividend Yield

Summary

  • NexPoint Real Estate Finance is paying out a base and special dividend that is not being covered by its third-quarter cash available for distribution.
  • The mortgage REIT has a defensive focus on residential properties with these forming 93.9% of outstanding principal.
  • NREF has experienced a sustained decline in book value per share and is currently trading at a 13.4% discount to its third-quarter book value.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.50 per share, kept unchanged sequentially for a 13% annualized dividend yield. The mortgage REIT also declared a $0.185 per share special payment to become

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Today, 4:57 AM
Another reason for considering increasing or exiting a stake in $NREF is the possibility that raising new funds will or will not be as accretive as management has forecast. I am on board!
Today, 4:53 AM
Is the mark to market a volatile outcome? In other words, what would result in a swing up instead of down? That explanation would be helpful in knowing if book value is suppressed for reasons that support or counter your view @Pacifica Yield Imagine the consequences of a changed outcome!

Listening to the earnings calls has encouraged me to increase my stake in $NREF aggressively

Amazing management team!

Risks? I disagree with @Pacifica Yield -- I am quite worried that housing prices have a risk of crises; but, on the other hand, I have higher inflationary expectations for price levels to be rising.

In almost a version of high risk "musical chairs" some multi family loans maturing on exhausting extensions are becoming collateral for replacement loans at profit for those -- including $NREF. -- originating replacement loans at this time.
