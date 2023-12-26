Joe Morris/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is a wide-moat, high-quality agricultural technology company that has benefited from its market leadership, even as it navigates the near-term impact of a mid-cycle correction in 2024. Deere has a globally well-diversified business that helps mitigate the effects of the cyclical agriculture business. Observant investors should recall that Deere reported a 3.8% decline in equipment net sales in its fiscal fourth quarter or FQ4'23, reaching $13.8B.

Accordingly, Deere stressed that it experienced a marked impact in the Production and Precision Ag business in FQ4 (50% of its overall equipment net sales), with net sales down 6% YoY. The company noted a marked hit to lower shipment volumes. Despite that, Deere pulled its pricing levers to mitigate the impact, as "price realization in the quarter had a positive impact of about 10 points."

With last quarter's results well behind us, I urge investors to focus on what could lie ahead instead of what has happened. Investors should recall that DE suffered an initial post-earnings pullback. However, dip-buyers have since returned to prop up DE, suggesting the market wasn't unduly concerned with the mid-cycle downswing.

Deere provided guidance for FY24, indicating a "full-year net income forecast between $7.75 billion and $8.25 billion." As a result, it indicates a midpoint outlook of about $8B. Given the steep decline from FY23's $10.18B, I can understand why the market was concerned initially. However, investors must consider Deere's emphasis that 2024 could still be a highly successful year. Management underscored that its relatively positive outlook compared to pre-pandemic levels "is attributed to the positive structural impacts resulting from the execution of its strategic initiatives."

Can management justify its commentary? Let's see. Analysts are slightly more pessimistic, as they penciled in a full-year net income estimate of $7.93B. In other words, Deere could have an easier time outperforming in FY24. Furthermore, "Deere historically tends to provide conservative guidance," suggesting investors shouldn't be too bearish on management's initial outlook. Does it make sense? Based on analysts' consensus estimates, Deere is still expected to post a net income margin of 16.5%. While it's below FY23's cycle high of 18.3%, it's expected to be well above the profitability profile attained in FY19 (9.1%) and FY20 (8.8%).

As a result, I believe investors must remain patient, allowing the cyclical downswing to take its course and not bail out of DE. Furthermore, I believe the recent positive buying sentiments could be attributed to a more dovish Fed, helping to improve the outlook on discretionary equipment spending. Management provided keen insights when it telegraphed its forecasts in late November (pre-FOMC conference in mid-December). Deere attributed the decline in industry equipment sales to "moderating farm fundamentals and high-interest rates impacting discretionary equipment purchases." As a result, we could see upward re-rating potential from Deere in 2024 if the company anticipates an improved interest rate outlook moving ahead.

DE Quant Grades Vs. Peers (Seeking Alpha)

DE is assigned a "C+" valuation grade by Seeking Alpha Quant relative to its industrials (XLI) sector peers, suggesting a relatively balanced valuation profile. However, its forward EBITDA multiple of 14.9x is well ahead of its industry peers' median of 8.2x (according to S&P Cap IQ data).

Therefore, DE is priced at a marked premium against its peers. The premium is justified, as seen in the comps set presented above. DE has a best-in-class "A+" profitability grade, supported by my explanation earlier, notwithstanding the mid-cycle correction. Also, the market has remained relatively supportive of DE with a "C-" momentum grade. In other words, investors have not rushed out of DE, even though it traded at a relatively steep valuation premium against its industry peers' median.

DE price chart (monthly) (TradingView)

In addition, I didn't assess sell signals (red flags) on DE at the current levels, suggesting relatively robust buying sentiments underpinning DE's relative premium and solid fundamentals.

However, a critical resistance zone at the $450 level has rejected further buying advances since early 2022. Despite that, DE's pivotal support zone at the $280 level is expected to remain robust, as it received a solid dip-buying conviction in July 2022 when it fell to that level.

With DE straddling the two critical levels highlighted above, I assess DE's risk/reward profile as pretty well-balanced, with its long-term uptrend bias remaining intact. Therefore, we could see a further recovery to re-test its $450 resistance zone, allowing us to reassess the potential selling intensity subsequently. With DE less than 15% (potential upside) from that level and well below its 5Y total return CAGR of more than 25%, I urge investors to consider a steeper pullback before adding more shares.

Rating: Initiate Hold.

