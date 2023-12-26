Higher For Longer... For Longer? 2024 Chief Investment Officer Outlook

hallojulie

By William Davies

Despite uncertainty, we think the investing environment remains constructive. Here’s why:

Transcript

William Davies: We do not believe there is going to be deep recession, more that slowing of economies. Will we see recession in certain areas? Yes. It's quite possible that we will. But if it is, we would expect that to be mild rather than anything deep.

2023 came up with a number of surprises, but probably one of the largest surprises was how resilient economies were around the world. As we move into 2024, I think we have to look at that slowdown because let's face it, with interest rates peaking now at 5.5% in the US, over 5% in the UK, 4% in the eurozone, we've got to expect that that has some impact on growth as we hit 2024.

Our view at Columbia Threadneedle is that we're going to see, if anything, that growth being pretty resilient as we go into 2024, and hence corporate profitability to remain positive as we go through the year. It may well be that the time when interest rates start to come down is going to be later than some other investors may expect. But, different central banks are going to move at different times.

I think the US consumer has been particularly resilient during '23, and we'd likely see that carrying on in '24, interest rates going from 0% to 5.5% is going to have an impact, which is why we expect the economy to slow in 2024. It's just that it's taken longer than we anticipated at the beginning of '23.

I think if we look at our central scenario for 2024 of slowing growth, but not deep recession, of interest rates staying high, but then starting to fall as we hit the end of '24 and into '25 - that is an environment which I think is relatively constructive for investing. So what could hit that? Well, if we were to get a deeper recession than I talk about, then that could be a threat. Why could that occur? Well, some of those left-field geopolitical factors could bring that about.

On the other hand, let's look at inflation. Inflation has come down in the US from over 9% to under 4%, and similarly elsewhere around the world as well. If we were to see inflation start to rise again and interest rates have to rise again, then that wouldn't only be bad for bond markets, it would have a negative impact on equity markets as well. So that central ground we talk about, that central case, we believe to be quite constructive for capital markets. But if we deviate from that, then that is where the risks start to come.

© 2016-2023 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of products, materials, and services available through Columbia Threadneedle Investments may be subject to approval by your home office.

With respect to mutual funds, ETFs, and Tri-Continental Corporation, investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of a fund carefully before investing. To learn more about this and other important information about each fund, download a free prospectus. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund carefully before investing. To obtain the Fund's most recent periodic reports and other regulatory filings, contact your financial advisor or download reports here. These reports and other filings can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

The views expressed are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change, and may differ from views expressed by other Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (CMIA) associates or affiliates. Actual investments or investment decisions made by CMIA and its affiliates, whether for its own account or on behalf of clients, may not necessarily reflect the views expressed. This information is not intended to provide investment advice and does not take into consideration individual investor circumstances. Investment decisions should always be made based on an investor's specific financial needs, objectives, goals, time horizon, and risk tolerance. Asset classes described may not be appropriate for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and no forecast should be considered a guarantee either. Since economic and market conditions change frequently, there can be no assurance that the trends described here will continue or that any forecasts are accurate.

Columbia Funds and Columbia Acorn Funds are distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA. Columbia Funds are managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC, and Columbia Acorn Funds are managed by Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. ETFs are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, an unaffiliated entity. Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.