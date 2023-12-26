Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal: Asymmetric Risk Makes It A Clear Buy

Dec. 26, 2023 4:04 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Stock5 Comments
Summary

  • PayPal is a leading company in the digital payment marketplace.
  • This market is anticipated to grow significantly up until at least 2032 and PayPal is set to take a significant portion of that market.
  • PayPal has a history of strong performance, a solid financial position and has a bright future ahead.
  • The main risks are that PayPal operates in a competitive landscape, as well as the potential risk of new regulatory requirements that may come up in the future to affect PayPal’s business model. The previous CEO has also just left at the end of September, which raises an element of uncertainty.
  • I’ve calculated the fair value of PayPal’s share price to be approximately $129.43 and believe this company is currently significantly undervalued.

I'm a retail investor that manages a personal 6 figure portfolio and looks for undervalued companies to invest in, typically in the technology sector. However, as long as the business model is simple enough to understand, I'm comfortable looking into any industry. My strategy primarily involves investing in stocks that have a significant margin of safety, which helps to mitigate against unforeseen risk.My purpose for writing on Seeking Alpha originated back in 2022, when there was an abundance of cheap stocks while everyone was overwhelming bearish on the market. I heavily invested into Meta, Shopify and Amazon - where the former two have since risen by over 150% and the latter rising by over 50% over the next year. Another recent win for me in 2023 is Palantir, which has now risen over 100%. I've recently realized that I should have been writing on Seeking Alpha during this time period and drawing attention to these companies - which I'm now attempting to do going forward.As to my private life, I'm a qualified civil engineer, so numbers have always been my strong suit. My investing goal is to manage a personal 7 figure portfolio within the next 10 years. While the overall market can be unpredictable and I don't have a crystal ball - I do believe I'm on track to achieve this goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Y
Yuji__0
Today, 5:07 AM
Comments (320)
I also believe in the punchline. Doubled my holding at $56.
Today, 5:24 AM
Comments (2)
@Yuji__0 Wow $56 was a great price to double down at in my opinion, congratulations!
T
The Abiding Dude
Today, 5:00 AM
Comments (1)
Great analysis! Glad you've started writing.
Today, 5:29 AM
Comments (2)
@The Abiding Dude I'm glad you liked it! I had a lot of fun writing this and I'll definitely be writing more!
M
MoFlMix
Today, 4:37 AM
Comments (16)
Thank you for the fantastic analysis and article! All relevant aspects thoroughly covered, including Management.

New CEO made great impression in the past and during last call!

Good luck to all longs!
