Latin America: Tailwinds Present Ample Opportunities In 2024

Dec. 26, 2023 4:12 AM ETEEM, EWZ, ILF, BRF, FLN, FBZ, EWZS, FLBR, FLLA, AGT, ARGT, BRZU, BZQ, ECH, EPU, EWW, FLMX, MEXX, GXG, ICOL
Summary

  • In 2023, Latin American equities staged a remarkable performance, surpassing their emerging market peers and global equity benchmarks.
  • Latin America is well-positioned to benefit from the global transition to cleaner energy - greater electrical vehicle adoption will require immense amounts of battery-critical lithium, and over 50% of global lithium resides in Latin America.
  • Despite emerging markets’ inherent risks, Latin America’s policy backdrop and discounted valuations suggest investors should consider the region within a strategic asset allocation.

South America viewed from space with sunrise on planet Earth and stars, overview of Amazon river and forest, night lights from cities in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, map elements from NASA, 8k

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

Latin American equities have soared in 2023, raising questions about their sustainability in 2024. However, several factors suggest this robust performance can continue in the year ahead, making the region a potentially attractive

This article was written by

