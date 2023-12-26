Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pfizer: Why I Am Buying The 5.92% Yield After The 2.4% Dividend Increase

Dec. 26, 2023 9:00 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock9 Comments
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
29.41K Followers

Summary

  • Pfizer's stock has declined by -44.6% in 2023, but there may be an opportunity for long-term investors due to its current valuation.
  • Pfizer's financials show that it is still profitable and has a strong balance sheet, despite a decline in revenue and profitability.
  • Pfizer backstopped its dividend with a 2.4% increase, indicating confidence in its ability to maintain dividend payments.

Money on the edge

PM Images

I am not a trader, and my preference is to invest in companies that I think will do well over a long period of time. Timing the markets is extremely difficult, and I know it's something I don't excel at. I prefer

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
29.41K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

SEC Investigator2 profile picture
SEC Investigator2
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (3.16K)
From a moral standpoint, I wouldn’t invest one penny in Pfizer. Plus I envision the largest class action lawsuit over the Covid shots yet to come.
Marrk profile picture
Marrk
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (1.58K)
Good argument and good strategy (I'm not a trader either). I've owned PFE and MRK for years. I consider both to be safe dividend investments. PFE under $30 sounds like a Buy to me, under $26, a Strong Buy.

Long PFE & MRK
earlyriser profile picture
earlyriser
Today, 9:32 AM
Comments (4.41K)
Just bought PFE. The dividend increase doesn't mean the dividend is safe, but it does mean management believes it is safe. Washed out stock, with a pretty safe 6% yeild, at year end where everyone has sold. Seems like good value to me.
s
sd55
Today, 9:24 AM
Comments (2.22K)
I sold most of a larger PFE position earlier in 2023, and then bought a much smaller position as the sp declined. I'm on the fence whether to increase my share count or stay away while I invest in other defensive positions.
V
Verndale Farm
Today, 9:15 AM
Comments (245)
@Steven Fiorillo I'll have to respectfully disagree with this pick. I held PFE for many years with no return except a small dividend. (shame on me) I swapped out PFE for ABBV and gained more in a year than 20 years with PFE. Management of PFE is in the same realm as T. Dont expect more than the dividend.
Geloo profile picture
Geloo
Today, 9:14 AM
Comments (769)
Pfizer looks very attractive. Too many people fell into the “bad performance” mindset, when it was primarily due to comparisons to the COVID gold rush. It was obvious fairly early that the COVID bucks would not last forever. I think we will be happy downstream to own these shares.
David-McCormick profile picture
David-McCormick
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (1.11K)
Many of us hope you are correct.
Edward J. Roche profile picture
Edward J. Roche
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (9.22K)
The chart is beautiful if you like value...
r
rockjcp
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (8.4K)
Buy under 30 for a good 2024 investment!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.