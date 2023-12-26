Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Strategic Education: Turning Bullish On Higher Enrollments

Equanimity Investing profile picture
Equanimity Investing
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • Strategic Education Inc. released a 113-slide presentation outlining its strategic planning, segment results, and future outlook.
  • The company's main challenge has been sustaining and growing student enrollments, but recent data shows enrollments are starting to increase again.
  • Strategic Education provided 2024 guidance and outlined its 5-year plan to achieve transformational operating performance.

Mature and and his female classmate e-learning on laptop in the classroom.

Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images

Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) released its Investor and Analyst Day 2023 presentation on November 7, 2023. It's 113 slides long and outlines the business regarding its strategic planning, segment results, and future outlook. This presentation is actually the

This article was written by

Equanimity Investing profile picture
Equanimity Investing
2.98K Followers
Equanimity Investing helps you focus on protecting your principal and thinking long-term with your investments. I'm long treasuries, select high-quality companies, and will never use margin. As a generalist, I cover multiple sectors with a dividend and non-dividend long-only stock strategy over a 5-10+ year investment horizon. I also cover macroeconomics regarding monetary policy and excessive debt levels globally.All articles/blogs are for informational and entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should any of these articles/blogs or any published information be interpreted as investment advice, or as an offer to buy/sell any financial security. Perform your own due diligence. I welcome comments and corrections of all kinds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in STRA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About STRA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STRA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STRA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.