AT&T: A Juicy 6.7% Dividend Yield Plus A Likely Upward Re-Rating

Dec. 26, 2023 9:00 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T) Stock2 Comments
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T's decision to re-focus on core connectivity services is starting to pay off, with noticeable improvements in top and bottom-line performance in recent quarters.
  • AT&T's $8B dividend is safe with a more than reasonable cash dividend payout ratio of ~48%.
  • In our view, AT&T stock is undervalued and offers an attractive risk/reward profile for patient dividend investors.
Global Network - USA, United States Of America, North America - Global Business, Flight Routes, Connection Lines

DKosig

Introduction

Back in September 2021, I issued a "Buy" rating on AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) at $20.81 per share (adjusted for WarnerMedia spinoff) citing the potential for an upward re-rating in the telecom giant's stock:

AT&T's stock has been

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
6.72K Followers

Ahan Vashi has 10+ years of investing experience with a professional background in equity research, private equity, and software engineering. He holds a Master of Quantitative Finance from Rutgers and a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Ahan leads The Quantamental Investor, a community pursuing financial freedom through bold, active investing with proactive risk management.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Code Talker Market Analysis profile picture
Code Talker Market Analysis
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments (8.15K)
$WBD was also doing well until Zaslav considered a merger.

How long until Stankey does the same?
hotmix profile picture
hotmix
Today, 9:47 AM
Comments (866)
I believe “ATT” will return years of growth to the investors. Thank you “Ahan” for you valuable insight
