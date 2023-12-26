Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir: Not A Clear Alpha Play Anymore

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
1.98K Followers

Summary

  • My earlier bullish thesis on Palantir has generated alpha but now I struggle to find a clear bullish thesis:
  • A fall in RPO numbers increases top-line risk as revenue visibility is reduced.
  • The S&P 500 inclusion catalyst is likely priced in as Palantir now meets all the criteria for inclusion into the index.
  • H2 FY23 net insider selling activity has picked up in H2 FY23, signaling caution for the bulls.
  • Valuations do not offer a sufficient discount as Palantir is trading marginally at a premium to its longer term 1-yr fwd P/E multiple.
Insider Leaks write on sticky note isolated on wooden table. stock market concept

syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

Performance review and thesis update

It looks like my last assessment on Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has played out well. Since publication, Palantir has delivered +14.61% compared to the S&P 500's (SPY) (SPX) +11.63%, leading to an

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
1.98K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas.Investment process:1. Sourcing investment ideas based on a combination of top-down, bottom-up and momentum analysis along with an AI/ML model to identify the ones most primed for outperformance vs S&P500. The opportunity set includes almost 2000 and ETFs stocks across major stock markets in the world.2. Evaluating investment ideas by seeing if there is a brief, simple and sensible investment thesis on what can generate alpha vs the market over the next few months and quarters3. Translating narrative into numbers to see if the valuations support the thesisGeneralist approach; investing in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for timing the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few months to a few quarters to even a few weeks in some market conditions. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.Seeking Alpha Ratings History:It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look at how the stock performed in the short to medium time horizon immediately after article publication. The best way to track Hunting Alpha's portfolio holdings and performance is to follow on Twitter (https://twitter.com/SEEACTWIN) and Substack (https://seeactwin.substack.com), where more frequent updates are broadcast to the world.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (1.39K)
Zero debt. 3 billion cash on hand. Profitable company. Decent moat. Excellent growth. Excellent CEO. I am staying long.
I
ItsAllBS
Today, 10:10 AM
Comments (2.94K)
Here we go again. Useless charts and graphs. Alpha , Beta, Gamma, let's do the whole Greek alphabet.
PLTR will continue it's ascent. Will it fluctuate? Of course. Welcome to the market!
C
Charliedon'tsurf
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (2.33K)
Nicely done, H.A. Concise and factual with reasonable conclusions drawn.
f
faces2021
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (96)
@Hunting Alpha from my POV, I think the $115MM contract, margin growth and continued profitability cadence tends to attenuate the argument and are actually bullish indicators. Moreover, nor do I believe the S&P inclusion is priced in yet judging ro the recent reaction by UBER. Nevertheless, I'm hoping sufficient investors take the opposing view in order to benefit from downleg drift prior to next earnings call. GLTA!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.