Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investing Beyond The Magnificent 7

Dec. 26, 2023 6:45 AM ETMOAT
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.63K Followers

Summary

  • The Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index underwent its quarterly review on December 15, 2023.
  • The S&P 500 Index, widely owned by investors of all types by way of index funds, was also reconstituted and rebalanced last week.
  • VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Fund seek to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index.

CinemaCon 2016 - An Evening With Sony Pictures Entertainment: Celebrating The Summer Of 2016 And Beyond

Alberto E. Rodriguez

The Moat Index underwent its quarterly review on December 15, resulting in a continued underweight to Magnificent 7 stocks and a value bias with a slight small cap tilt.

The Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus Index

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.63K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MOAT--
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.