Investment Rundown

Since my previous coverage of Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) in late September, one of the key issues I had with the company was the lack of progress and funding for new productions. This has since that time-shifted and in November the company secured $20 million in investments and stated in mid-December that they are now fully funded for the first set of production happening next year. With rates set to be lowered next year, I think a great place to be right now is in small caps, which fits with ATLX as the market cap is just over $300 million.

Lithium is a vital material for our transition to greener energy sources and the price has depreciated a fair bit from its highs in recent years, but I anticipate there to be a steady demand and even a potential shortage if production levels are not increasing. This puts ATLX in a solid position as demand will likely be significant in the coming decades, leaving the company with plenty to gain, and investors as well, which is why I am upgrading my rating now to a buy instead. Progress has been made, and I think the risk-reward of getting in now before production is set to fully begin is favourable.

Company Segments

ATLX functions as a mineral exploration and mining enterprise with operations situated in Brazil. The company is actively engaged in two key projects: the Minas Gerais Lithium Project and the Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project.

Lithium Projects (Investor Presentation)

The Minas Gerais Lithium Project encompasses an extensive area, comprising 57 mineral rights spread across 58,774 acres in northeastern Minas Gerais, Brazil. This project represents a substantial venture for ATLX, positioning the company strategically in a region known for its mineral-rich potential. Additionally, the Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project is a significant facet of ATLX operations. This project comprises 7 mineral rights covering an expansive area of 16,266 acres, strategically located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Markets They Are In

The lithium market, as previously noted, exhibits a considerable degree of volatility. While the price has experienced substantial increases in recent years, it remains notably below the peak levels observed in late November 2022. The dynamic nature of the lithium market is influenced by various factors, including supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical events, and advancements in technology. I think that fundamental support for higher prices is going to be a reality in the next decade. The transition to green energy is impossible without strong supply lines of lithium.

Lithium Prices (Trading Economics)

As the chart above reveals, there is a significant amount of volatility in the last few years. With prices peaking in 2022 the war in Ukraine continued, and the markets became spooked about shortages. Russia is a lithium miner, and it seems they are going to resume this prospect, which could result in flooding the market of the material, ultimately driving prices down and making the future revenue for companies like ATLX potentially lower too. If ATLX could secure strong contracts with the US as a supplier of lithium, I could see them being somewhat hedged against this tough.

Lithium Market (Statista)

Going forward, though, it seems that demand for lithium is going to steadily climb, and I think ATLX will be a benefit of this. As the company operates in Brazil, there is a potential of being a major supplier of lithium in this market. Brazil has been growing over the years and holds a lot of potential for being a leader in the green energy transition in South America.

Earnings Highlights

Income Statement (10-Q)

I think it's important to highlight that ATLX right now holds no revenue streams but has as I mentioned in earlier parts of the article said they are now fully funded for the first productions next year. I think this is a major milestone for the company and something that is going to propel it into becoming a significant supplier of lithium in the Brazilian market in the coming decade or two. It holds strong ownership stakes in its operations and is a direct beneficiary of its progress essentially. Demand for the materials is increasing globally and Brazil remains an appealing place to mine for this right now, because of the somewhat lower expenses related to setting up shop there. But they also have close access to one of the latest markets for lithium, that is the US.

Production Levels (Investor Presentation)

The goal for the company remains to be that next year will see the first production levels. According to the company, they expect to be able to generate around 150K in lithium concentrates by Q4 2024 as productions get online. An Australian company was expecting to send out similar amounts as well, and that would net them around $300 million in revenues. With the company also having two new offtake agreements for 120K of lithium concentrates per year, I think ATLX is in a very solid position right now to capture market demand. The funding for next year comes down to two different Chinese chemicals companies, who have agreed to $50 million in cash and stocks in exchange for 80% of the ATLX Phase 1 lithium productions.

Revenue Estimate (Seeking Alpha)

There are not a whole lot of estimates out right now for the company in terms of its productions and revenues in the coming years, but I think it's reasonable to 2026 assume that ATLX can reach that $300 million revenue per year at least based on their production target. I also think that by that time prices for lithium will have appreciated as well, which could mean we will see revenues far higher than $300 million. The lithium chart earlier in the article showcased some of the potential price levels we might see for the commodity. I think a reasonable bet is that the price will have appreciated by around 25% at least until then, which would mean revenues closer to $375 million for ATLX. With a p/s of 1 that gets us around 16% by then. An annual return of 8%. With estimates being that by 2027 revenues will instead be over $500 million, I think that comes from the agreed 120K in lithium ATLX has managed to reach. Should production include that too, the $500 million in revenues is not too farfetched, I think.

Risks

On June 5, 2023, a legal action was initiated by individuals who had acquired shares of ATLX between March 25, 2023, and May 4, 2023. The lawsuit asserted that the company had circulated information that was materially false and misleading concerning its advancements in the extraction of lithium and other essential battery materials. It is crucial to note, however, that the statements made by the company regarding its mining activities were not inherently deceptive.

Share Dilution (Seeking Alpha)

Given ATLX's dependence on securing reoccurring investments to sustain its operations, there is a heightened necessity for the company to demonstrate exceptional efficiency in the upcoming quarters. The key objective is to successfully generate robust revenue streams that can, in turn, organically fund ongoing operations. The effectiveness of this strategy will play a pivotal role in determining ATLX's financial stability and growth trajectory. The chart above already shows a pretty significant amount of dilution between 2018 and 2022, and I don't think it will stop in 2024 or until 2026 for that matter. But I don't have a big problem with this as the potential that ATLX sits on with its mining assets in Brazil outweighs this right now.

Final Words

I have covered ATLX before, and I think it's to upgrade my previous rating now to a buy instead. The company has managed to very well fund its production in 2024, and I think the markets will realize this more and more as time goes on. With the first-rate cuts set to happen next year, it brings further funding potential to the company as capital becomes cheaper to get a hold of. ATLX has customers in China right now, but I can see them being a strong domestic supplier as well in Brazil. In any case, I think the progress I was looking at in my last article has been achieved, and I am upgrading ATLX to a buy now.