AMD: The AI Foothold Is A Major Win

BlackJack3D

After much anticipation, AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) MI300 chips are finally shipping. During the last earnings call, management projected that sales of the new AI chips would exceed $2 billion in 2024. During its recent AI event, AMD also revealed impressive performance benchmarks, especially for inference workloads, and a slew of major customers and OEM partners.

In this article, I argue that although AMD's AI sales numbers pale in comparison to Nvidia's, and although AMD's data center GPU market share will remain quite small in 2024, the foothold that the company has gained is a very positive development. AMD investors should be very pleased with the progress, and AMD remains a strong buy for me. In this article, I explain the rationale for my bullishness.

The MI300 Series Is Off To A Good Start

On the last earnings call, AMD projected the following outlook for the MI300 series in 2024:

Based on the rapid progress we are making with our AI road map execution and purchase commitments from cloud customers, we now expect data center GPU revenue to be approximately $400 million in the fourth quarter and exceed $2 billion in 2024 as revenue ramps throughout the year.

AMD is guiding that MI300 sales will be flat from Q4 2023 to Q1 2024 as AMD transitions from supplying the El Capitan supercomputer to supplying large cloud customers. This means that Q1 2024 revenue should be around $400 million. Beyond that, a rough projection would be $500 million in Q2, $600 million in Q3, and $700 million in Q4 for a total of $2.2 billion in 2024. This seems a decent approximation of what is being projected given the claim that MI300 revenue is expected to ramp throughout the year.

Of course, as I discussed in a recent article titled "Nvidia: Smooth Sailing," Nvidia's data center GPU sales will likely exceed $60-70 billion in 2024. It follows that AMD's market share will remain very small next year. $2 billion in sales represents a roughly 3% revenue share, and perhaps about 5% unit share since the MI300 will sell for less than the H100 (in part to help early adapters offset the extra costs of getting applications working on the AMD's chips).

More Upside Potential In 2024

From management's commentary, it seems that AMD sees significant upside in 2024 beyond the $2 billion figure. Management has at least prepared for the possibility that more demand will arise, noting:

For the current forecast of greater than $2 billion, we have adequate supply. But we have also planned for a supply chain forecast that could be significantly higher than that.

There are a few reasons why I think there's a good chance that AMD will significantly beat the $2 billion figure in 2024:

In my experience, AMD tends to be conservative with its guidance. For AMD to give an actual figure of $2 billion for a new product suggests that this figure is based largely on actual customer orders (with perhaps some of the forecast based on engagements that are far along). If so, then AMD could get past the $2 billion figure if it can snag more orders beyond where it is today.

Speaking of more orders, I would expect significant customers like Microsoft and Meta to dip their toes before (potentially) making bigger investments. Even a 10,000 chip deployment of MI300s costs a couple hundred million dollars. AI chips are too expensive to make major commitments to AMD's new lineup without chips in hand and concrete performance numbers for these customers' specific workloads. Therefore, I expect that there is a possibility for bigger orders to materialize once early adopters have their workloads up and running on MI300 chips and can see the results. Moreover, if early adopters like Microsoft and Meta successfully deploy AMD's chips, then this may increase confidence among other cloud players as well.

The inference market remains a bit of a mystery, and this is where the MI300 is most performant. It is difficult to forecast demand for inference workloads even say a year from today. It depends on how well the AI applications that are currently being trained or launched perform. If newly-launched products like Microsoft's Co-Pilot and Adobe's Firefly are well-received, this could significantly boost inference-based demand for AMD's chips over the coming quarters.

AMD seems to be directing a great deal of effort toward fixing its software limitations. There is still a long way to go, but it seems reasonable that as AMD continues to make investments, its chips will become competitive in more and more workloads over time. The revelation during AMD's AI event that Microsoft is adopting of MI300 for GPT workloads is extremely promising in this regard, since large language models currently seem to be the most significant AI workload. Further software improvements from AMD through the rest of the year could help further boost demand.

Why AMD's Foothold Seems Like A Major Win

Although AMD's market share for AI accelerators will likely remain small through 2024, I still think that AMD's AI foothold is a big win for the company, for a few reasons.

First, despite the small market share, AMD's AI revenue will be fairly significant relative to the company's current revenues of about $22 billion. Even if MI300 sales are only $2 billion in 2024, this would represent 9% top line growth for AMD. Moreover, if AMD's prediction of a continuing ramp in production is accurate, then AMD should be at a run rate close to $3 billion of AI chip sales in Q4 2024, which would represent a 13% top line growth.

Moreover, if AMD can beat that $2 billion figure significantly and end the year around a run rate of $4-5 billion in sales, then AI chips would represent about a fifth of AMD's overall business within one short year.

These numbers are small compared to Nvidia's, but they are quite significant for AMD. AMD is going from being irrelevant in data center GPUs to seeing the segment become a significant part of the overall business next year—which is particularly impressive given how many other pies AMD already has its fingers in. Expectations for the MI300 were much more muted even a year ago, and AMD seems to most certainly be capitalizing on the AI revolution to a non-trivial extent. Investors should be very pleased with the progress and not let the comparison with Nvidia sour AMD's enormous progress in the data center GPU business.

Second, and even more importantly, AMD's AI foothold could act as a shot in the arm for AMD's partner ecosystem. AMD has secured important partnerships with major customers and OEMs, which means that even more resources—most important among them being engineers—will now be devoted to making AMD's chips technically and economically viable. In my opinion, this can only be good for AMD, and can only help accelerate AMD's efforts to compete. Investors should be very pleased.

Finally, third, the sheer projected size of the AI accelerator market means that despite the small market share, AMD's overall revenues could double or more just from growth in AI accelerator sales. In June, AMD CEO Lisa Su had projected that the market for AI accelerators would grow at 50% annually to reach $150 billion in 2027. Now, these figures have been updated to a whopping 70% annual growth with the market reaching $400 billion in 2027. To put this in perspective, the entire semiconductor industry TAM was sized around $600 billion (per McKinsey) before the AI explosion.

Now, I confess that normally these projections would seem too fantastical to be taken seriously. However, there are a few reasons why we cannot dismiss them outright. First, in my experience, AMD and Lisa Su have traditionally been very realistic with their forecasts. Given this track record, one is forced to take them at least somewhat seriously. Second, AMD is not the only company making these sorts of claims—for multiple quarters now, we have been hearing about the enormous opportunity in AI from major players across the space in both hardware and software. Are so many major tech firms just caught up in needless hype? Third, I do think that the AI opportunity is going to be very large in coming years as the hardware and software both improve to produce even more impressive AI products. People often underestimate how far these improvements can compound over time.

And so I think that although we can certainly debate whether growth rates will be 30% or 50% or 70%, I would still expect the number to ultimately be large. Given guidance from Nvidia and everyone else, I expect the market for AI accelerators to cross a $100 billion run-rate by some time in 2025—and then, yes, the market could very conceivably go past $200 billion or more by 2027.

It follows that even with a small market share, AMD could very easily add, say, $20 billion to revenues in just chip sales by 2027 or so—whether that is with a 15% market of a $150 billion market or a 5% share of a $400 billion market. And of course if AMD can get to a higher market share, say 25% of a $150 billion market or 10% of a $400 billion market, then AMD would add about $40 billion to its top line. In these scenarios, AMD's overall revenue would double to triple by 2027 from just AI accelerator sales growth. Any additional improvements in AMD's other businesses would be extra.

Moreover, since AI accelerators are guided to be accretive to margins by AMD, and considering that data center sales tend to be the most lucrative for chipmakers, the impact on profitability could be even more than the impact on revenues.

Hence, despite the small market share, even the bare foothold that AMD has gained could potentially have an enormous impact on AMD's financials in coming years. In this case, AMD's current valuation remains is very reasonable.

For instance, if AI accelerator sales lead AMD to double or triple revenues by 2027, then I would expect profitability to increase 2.5x-3.5x for the reasons mentioned above. During the last twelve months, AMD generated about $2.6 in non-GAAP EPS. Normalizing for the current slump in the semiconductor industry, the company's "actual" profitability is probably around $3.5 or so. If this figure increases 2.5x-3.5x by 2027, that would bring AMD to non-GAAP EPS of $8.75-$12.25. At a multiple of around 30x earnings (which is reasonable considering where AMD has historically traded), we would arrive at a share price of $262-$367. Even at a very conservative multiple of 20x earnings we would arrive at a share price of $175-$245.

And again, these numbers are based only on growth due to AI accelerator sales if AMD can cling on to even a small market share. Outperformance by AMD in AI accelerators, and potential growth in AMD's other businesses, are all on top of this, and could obviously be quite significant.

Consequently, it seems to me that AMD's stock price should see significant growth by 2027 if AMD can hold on to even a small part of the AI accelerator market.

Will AMD's AI Chips Have Staying Power?

Of course, the billion dollar question here is whether AMD can stay competitive in the AI accelerator market generation after generation—primarily against Nvidia, but also against the various other entrants. Although the MI300 generation is off to a strong start, there is obvious uncertainty around the extent to which AMD's future generations of AI chips can compete effectively in 2025 and beyond. This is, of course, the main risk associated with my view.

AMD has remained tight-lipped about the roadmap for its data center GPUs, although management did note on the last earnings call that "we also have a strong road map beyond that [MI300] for the next couple of generations." Given the lack of information, it is impossible to say with any certainty how the successors to MI300 will fare.

Of course, for the semiconductor industry this is nothing new. For every major chipmaker, there are always questions about their ability to stay competitive year in year out. Even Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang takes the view that Nvidia "is always in peril." The semiconductor industry is very unforgiving, and slips ups for a generation or two can have a large impact on competitiveness and financial performance.

Obviously, there can be no guarantee for investors that AMD will be able to stay competitive. Still, AMD has had an excellent track record of execution over the last few years. Moreover, AMD has now become perhaps the world's leading chip designer as far as chiplet architecture and 3D stacking are concerned—strengths that have allowed AMD to compete very well against Intel in the CPU business, and that are now being showcased for the first time for GPUs with the MI300 series. And so while there are certainly risks about competitiveness, AMD does have its own strengths that can be very important, particularly when it comes to energy efficiency and total cost of ownership.

Of course, AMD will not find Nvidia in a stupor of complacence the way it found Intel. But unlike last time, AMD is also not teetering on the edge of bankruptcy and trying to compete on a shoestring budget—in fact AMD is very profitable and throwing a lot of resources toward research and development.

We will have to wait and see how things turn out, but I do think that patience is justified with AMD. AMD's ongoing pivot toward AI is off to as good a start as investors could have expected. The current trajectory is that AMD is closing the competitive gap with Nvidia—unlike the MI200 generation, the MI300 does not look like it will be dead on arrival. Will this trajectory continue with future generations of chips? Hard to say. But on balance I do think that AMD has as good a shot as any chipmaker (aside from Nvidia) at profiting from the AI revolution, and that is worth a lot.

Conclusion

AMD's MI300 chips are off to a strong start, and investors should be very pleased with AMD's AI trajectory. Long-term uncertainty remains, but AMD certainly seems to be on the road to capitalizing on (some of) the enormous opportunity in AI. AMD deserves patience as its long-term strategy plays out, and remains a strong buy for me.