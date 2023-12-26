wildpixel

RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) is a recent IPO and a late-stage developer of radiotherapeutic product candidates targeting various cancers. The company also develops an associated imaging program. Its key focus is on oncology, specifically solid tumors. The company develops peptides and small molecules as binders for the radiotherapy. Two isotopes are used, 225Ac (alpha particle) for therapy, 68Ga for imaging.

The company's pipeline looks like this:

Lead asset RYZ101 uses the 225Ac isotope to target gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) through the SSTR2 receptor. There are rare, indolent tumors with a US prevalence of 200,000, and an annual incidence of 18,000. These are aggressive tumors, often treatment-resistant, and a large number of newly diagnosed patients present with metastatic disease. SSTR2 receptor is activated in 80-90% of patients, making it a broad target for therapy. Lutetium-177 (Lu177)-based RT is approved in the US and EU, and this RT produces clinical benefit in a large number of patients; however, disease quickly recurs, and there is no second-line therapy available.

In Lu177 RT, a radiotracing compound called DOTATATE is bound to Lu177, a radioactive isotope. RYZ101 uses DOTATATE and binds it to Ac225. Unlike Lu177, Ac225 "emits a high-energy, shorter-range alpha particle (that) results in more double-stranded DNA breaks in cancer cells, leading to cell death. This mechanism is less amenable to repair by the cell, thus reducing the potential for resistance." This is the competitive difference of RYZ101 according to the company.

The company presented the following data outlining the difference between Lu117, a beta-emitting particle, and Ac225:

Ac225 Lu177 • 2 protons + 2 neutrons • Electron particle Up to 400 times more damaging than β isotopes, linear energy transfer (kEv/um): ~80-100 Linear energy transfer (kEv/um): ~0.2-0.5 Causes double-stranded DNA breaks, or DSBs Causes mostly single-stranded DNA breaks, or SSBs • Tissue range: 20 to 80 um Tissue range: 2 to 11.5 mm Click to enlarge

DSBs are more difficult to repair than SSBs, hence they are the target of many RPT and chemotherapies. While all RPTs have multiple advantages over ADCs, like minimal therapy-induced resistance, Ac225 is a more lethal RPT than Lu177.

Two Lu177 therapies have been approved, Lutathera for GAP-NETs and Pluvicto for prostate cancer. Both are developed by Novartis, and together, generate revenues of over $1.5bn. With these two RPT approvals, the field has come of age. RayzeBio thinks its Ac225 RPT is the next generation in RPT development. The company thinks there are 7000 target patients per year. Rival drug price median is a quarter million dollars. At that level of pricing, the target market is nearly $2bn. The company plans to target accounts with prior experience in RPT therapies, including Lu177. There are no other approved therapies.

The company has taken RYZ101 through a phase 1 safety trial, where it was found to be safe and well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities. The candidate is currently running a phase 3 against investigator's choice of treatment and will be completed in July 2025. The study will enroll 288 patients and its primary endpoint will be progression-free survival.

An associated phase 1b study produced a confirmed ORR of 29% as of June 2023. There were 5 confirmed and one unconfirmed PRs among 17 patients. 29% sounds like small, until you realize the following benchmark ORRs for rival therapies in this setting:

Lutathera - 13% Sunitinib - 9% Everolimus - 5% Octreotide LAR - 3%

Each of these barring the first one will be part of the phase 3 trial, so there's much hope of success.

A second program with RYZ101 is targeting ES-SCLC in a phase 1 trial, an indication where SSRT2 is also overexpressed. Two other programs targeting renal cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma are in IND-enabling stages.

Financials

RYZB has a market cap of $1.8bn and a cash balance of $540mn. The company IPO-ed in August. R&D expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $18.2 million, while G&A expenses were $3.5 million. At that rate, the company has a cash runway of over 20 quarters.

RYZB has a heavy institutional and PE/VC presence. Citigroup, Redmile, and OrbiMed are some of the holders. This data is not yet mature because of the recentness of the IPO. Viking Global made two large purchases recently. Sofinnova also made a smaller purchase through Maha Katabi, PhD, its candidate who sits on RYZB's board.

Bottom Line

RYZB is a recent IPO, so as a new company, it has a lot to prove. However, as a research endeavor, the company has ample proof of concept data and a solidly logical business premise. It also has a lot of cash. The major catalyst is 2 years away, so that's a catch, but other than that, RYZB has my approval.