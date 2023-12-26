Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WESCO: Executing Well, But Upside In The Short-Term Could Be Capped

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.15K Followers

Summary

  • WESCO International stock has delivered solid returns of 42% in 2023, twice as much as its peers in the industrial space.
  • We take a look at some of the factors behind the interest in the stock.
  • We examine if WCC would represent a good investment at current levels.

Smart Warehouse,Inventory management system concept.

B4LLS

Introduction

The stock of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC), an entity specializing in B2B distribution, logistic services, and supply chain solutions has enjoyed a resolute 2023, delivering 42% returns, thus outperforming the broader markets, and doing twice as well as its peers from the industrial

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.15K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WCC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WCC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WCC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.