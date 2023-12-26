Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kimbell Royalty Partners Is Worth Looking For The Right Entry Position

Jason Ditz profile picture
Jason Ditz
443 Followers

Summary

  • Kimbell Royalty Partners has a well-diversified list of operators and a per-unit yield that is attractive for income investors.
  • The company owns and acquires royalty interests in the United States, with interests in every onshore energy basin in the nation.
  • Kimbell Royalty is positioned more like a proper corporation, focusing on sustainability and returning generous portions to unitholders.
  • With a high current ratio, KRP is working hard to pay down their revolving debt, giving more flexibility if acquisition opportunity presents itself.
Drone captures a breathtaking sunset over the Permian Basin, showcasing an oil rig drilling and fracking for oil, amidst the vastness of the landscape

grandriver

I’ve made it no secret that I love responsibly-run companies, and high yield income securities. In that regard, Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) has come to my attention recently, as it has oodles of prime oil and gas reserves to generate

This article was written by

Jason Ditz profile picture
Jason Ditz
443 Followers
Jason Ditz is the News Editor for Antiwar.com. He has 10 years of experience in foreign policy research and his work has appeared in Forbes, Toronto Star, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Providence Journal, Washington Times and the Detroit Free Press.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

s
seriousinvest
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (468)
How is it taxed? From its name one would assume K-1 and 100% ordinary income. Is that correct?
t
the dogman
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (3.44K)
@seriousinvest I have owned it for a couple of years. It gives out a 1099
Jason Ditz profile picture
Jason Ditz
Today, 10:10 AM
Comments (105)
@seriousinvest According to KRP, materially none of the dividends are taxable right now. Also when I had OK-based royalty trusts, I used to have to file Oklahoma tax forms, but as we know Texas doesn't do income tax, and that's where KRP is based. KRP has a little info sheet to help on this.

kimbellrp.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KRP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KRP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KRP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.