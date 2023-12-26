asbe

Introduction

It's time to talk about "mission critical" real estate, to borrow a term from my friend, Brad Thomas.

Most of my readers know that I like stocks that play a major role in important supply chains. This includes railroad transportation, food production machinery, oil and gas producers, healthcare suppliers, defense contractors, and others.

When it comes to real estate investing, I'm even pickier than I am in general, as most real estate segments come with low entry barriers. If you have access to funding, you can compete with almost every REIT - at least on a very small scale.

That's where data storage comes in, an industry that is increasingly important because of our rapidly rising hunger for data (and storage).

According to SNS Insider, the data storage market was valued at roughly $210 billion in 2022. In 2030, that number is expected to be almost $800 billion, which implies a compounding average annual growth rate of 17.9%!

I could not give you another major market with similar growth potential, at least not without searching for it on the Internet.

This is what SNS Insider said with regard to growth drivers:

Numerous reasons, such as the growing usage of AI/ML, cloud-based services, and analytics across companies, can be linked to the expansion of the worldwide data storage market. Additionally, there are prospects for market expansion due to the spike in demand for elastic services and flexible infrastructure.

One of the companies that benefit from this is Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), the fourth-largest REIT in the Specialty REIT industry, with a market cap of roughly $40 billion.

In this article, I'll walk you through this company and explain why I believe that DLR is a good mix of income and growth, potentially allowing investors to beat the REIT sector on a prolonged basis.

So. let's get to it!

The Data Giant

To start at the very beginning, DLR is a premier global provider of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, servicing a diverse portfolio of clients covering various industry verticals.

According to the company, what sets it apart is its unique position at the intersection of technology and real estate, allowing it to leverage a comprehensive suite of services to address the evolving needs of the digital economy.

The company's portfolio covers more than 5,000 customers across more than 50 major cities and north of 300 data centers.

The company, which has an investment-grade balance sheet with a BBB rating, was added to the S&P 500 in 2016 and focuses on more than just the buildings needed to store data.

In light of rapidly growing data demand, one distinctive concept introduced by Digital Realty is the notion of "Data Gravity."

This concept emphasizes the increasing challenge of replicating and relocating the growing mass of data.

Through its Data Gravity Index, Digital Realty aims to provide a global forecast that measures the intensity and gravitational force of enterprise data growth.

Digital Realty's business model centers around PlatformDIGITAL, which is a global data center platform designed for scaling digital business.

This platform combines a large global presence with the Pervasive Data Center Architecture solution methodology, enabling customers to deploy critical infrastructure globally.

Furthermore, Digital Realty's emphasis on connectivity is proven by its diversified portfolio of solutions, including cross connects, campus connect, metro connect, and services like Interxion Cloud Connect and ServiceFabric.

According to DLR, with ServiceFabric, customers can effortlessly provision global connectivity, allowing them to establish connections and exchange data seamlessly across Digital Realty's expansive network of data centers.

Essentially, ServiceFabric goes beyond Digital Realty's own data center footprint by extending its capabilities to third-party locations.

This flexibility enables customers to maintain a cohesive and interconnected digital infrastructure even outside Digital Realty's direct purview.

These benefits attract a lot of high-quality customers, with the specific benefit that no single customer represents more than approximately 10.2% of the aggregate annualized recurring revenue.

With that said, the company is seeing multiple tailwinds.

Recent Success Despite (Temporary Headwinds)

In the third quarter, the company signed $152 million in new leases, with a notable focus on the 0-1 megawatt plus interconnection category, representing 35% of total bookings.

Greater than one-megawatt signings reached $97 million, the highest since capital allocation decisions were discussed a year ago.

The backlog of signed leases rose to a new record of $482 million.

Commencements of $110 million were offset by increased leasing volume, and approximately 15% of the backlog is expected to commence in the current quarter.

Renewal leases amounted to $156 million, with a robust 7.4% cash basis pricing increase, which also indicates strong pricing power.

As a result of these developments, core FFO for the third quarter was $1.62 per share, consistent with expectations but down $0.06 per share from the second quarter.

Total revenue increased 18% year-over-year and 3% sequentially, despite asset sales impact.

Interconnection revenue marked a quarterly record at $107 million.

Looking forward, the company tightened core FFO per share guidance to $6.58-$6.62, adjusted EBITDA midpoint to $2.7 billion, and revenue guidance was adjusted down due to lower tenant utility reimbursements.

The company also improved its financial position, as the balance sheet strengthened with over $2.6 billion in proceeds from joint venture closings, noncore asset sales, and equity settlements.

Leverage decreased to 6.3x net debt to EBITDA, nearing the 6x leverage goal.

Furthermore:

The company's debt has a weighted average time to maturity of 4.6 years.

The weighted average coupon rate is just 2.9%.

97% of its debt is unsecured.

86% of its debt has a fixed rate, which explains why its weighted average rate on debt is still so low.

Nonetheless, during its 3Q23 earnings call, the company acknowledged short-term headwinds from interest rate changes affecting development projects' earnings.

Despite dilution, fundamentals are expected to mitigate some of the impact as development completions become increasingly accretive to core FFO per share.

Dividend & Valuation

With regard to its dividend, DLR shares currently pay a $1.22 per share quarterly dividend. This translates to a yield of 3.6%.

As we can see below (in November, the yield was 4.0%), the company has never cut its dividend since it started paying a dividend in 2005.

The five-year dividend CAGR is 3.9%.

Furthermore, the dividend is protected by an 81% 2023E adjusted FFO payout ratio. That number drops to 73% using 2025E AFFO expectations.

This brings me to the valuation.

Using the data in the overview below:

DLR is currently trading at a blended P/AFFO multiple of 22.3x.

Over the past five years, the normalized multiple was 20.6x. I believe a slight premium is warranted because of accelerating growth expectations.

This year, AFFO is expected to grow by 1%, followed by 3.5% growth in 2024 and 7.4% growth in 2025.

A 22x multiple would pave the way for 10% annual returns over the next few years, including its dividend.

Since 2007, DLR shares have returned 10.4% per year.

Over the past ten years, DLR shares have returned 309%, beating the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) by a huge margin.

Although I have a hard time "guessing" what the VNQ ETF's performance of the next ten years could look like, I believe that DLR is in a great position to keep outperforming its peers, backed by strong secular growth and a business model that allows it to turn this secular growth into AFFO and dividend growth.

Takeaway

Digital Realty stands out as a compelling investment in the dynamic world of real estate. Positioned at the intersection of technology and real estate, DLR benefits from the booming data storage market, which is projected to reach $800 billion by 2030.

Meanwhile, the company's unique concept of "Data Gravity" addresses the challenge of managing growing data mass, setting it apart in the industry.

With a global presence, investment-grade balance sheet, and emphasis on connectivity through services like ServiceFabric, DLR attracts high-quality customers.

Despite short-term headwinds, the recent successes, financial strength, and a history of consistent dividends make DLR an attractive option for long-term investors.

Trading at a reasonable valuation, DLR's potential for 10% annual returns, including dividends, positions it as a strong player in the REIT sector.