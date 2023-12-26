Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Despite Many Headwinds, Micron Could Deliver A Decent Upside

Dec. 26, 2023 9:28 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock1 Comment
The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
965 Followers

Summary

  • Versatile Industry Player: Micron Technology demonstrates adaptability and resilience in the dynamic memory and storage solutions market.
  • Diversified Business Units: The Compute and Networking, Mobile, Embedded, and Storage units create a well-diversified portfolio, positioning Micron strategically across key markets.
  • Financial Metrics Insight: A thorough financial metrics analysis unveils challenges and opportunities, providing a nuanced view of Micron's financial standing and growth potential.
  • Strategic Resilience: Micron, despite industry seasonality and the semiconductor cycle, maintains a historical upward trajectory, showcasing resilience and strategic navigation.
  • Optimistic Outlook with "Buy" Rating: The fair price of $122.1, coupled with the lowest target of $88.8, supports a "buy" rating, aligning with an optimistic projection for Micron's sustained success in the memory and storage solutions domain.

Micron Technology Inc. One of american leader in semiconductor devices, dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, USB flash drives, solid-state drives.

vzphotos

Thesis

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) stands out as one of the most cyclical stocks I've encountered, exhibiting significant fluctuations during market expansions and contractions. However, since December 30, 2022, coinciding with the 2023 market rally, the stock has surged by approximately 73%. In this analysis, I

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
965 Followers
I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing. In my articles, the majority of the stocks I discuss are categorized as "buys" or "strong buys." I refrain from shorting stocks due to the associated risks. Occasionally, for the sake of variety, I may publish articles featuring "sell" ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

m
moneyball222
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (2K)
The main tailwind is also their biggest headwind - contracted revenue from IoT including smart cars.

If this area sees significant expansion through 2029,which it will, those contracted revenue will hurt EPS. It's Samsung pricing power that is most interesting.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.