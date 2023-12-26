Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Home Depot: Promotional Discounting Is Turning Rational; Reiterate 'Buy'

Dec. 26, 2023 9:40 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Stock
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
380 Followers

Summary

  • Home Depot reported a -3.1% same-store sales growth in Q3 FY23, slightly surpassing market consensus.
  • Management suggests a period of moderation with rational promotional discounting activities.
  • Reiterating a 'Buy' rating with a fair value of $360 per share.

Home Depot Raises Its Minimum Wage For Workers

Justin Sullivan

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported a -3.1% same-store sales growth in Q3 FY23, slightly surpassing the market consensus. Management suggests this year is a period of moderation, with promotional discounting activities becoming more rational. Since my initiation

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
380 Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.