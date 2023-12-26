AMD: I Was Too Shortsighted (Rating Upgrade)

Joy10000Lightpower/E+ via Getty Images

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is a global semiconductor company operating in four segments: Data Center (27.55% of total sales in Q3 FY2023), Client (25.05%), Gaming (25.96%), and Embedded (21.43%). It specializes in x86 microprocessors and GPUs, offering a range of products under brands like AMD Ryzen and Radeon. AMD serves diverse customers, including OEMs, cloud service providers, and retailers.

The last and only time I wrote about AMD was at the end of August 2023. Back, then I gave my 5 reasons why the stock should fall in the short term. After 4 months, I realized that my earlier "Sell" rating was rather shortsighted: the stock did correct a bit for a couple of weeks, but then exploded and clearly outperformed the broad market:

Looking back at my previous reasoning, I understand that I overestimated to some extent the impact of rising interest rates on AMD's operational growth. I assumed that we would see lower growth from AMD compared to Nvidia (NVDA) in the near term due to the negative impact of the company's broader revenue diversification, and that this would most likely lead to profit-taking.

But, in fact, AMD rallied by ~9% after releasing its Q3 FY2023 results. It reported revenue of $5.80 billion, up 4% year-over-year and 8% QoQ, exceeding both its guidance range and the consensus estimate. Non-GAAP profit per diluted share reached $0.70, a 4% increase from the previous year and a $0.12 sequential rise. According to Seeking Alpha data, the company beat on Non-GAAP EPS:

The Data Center segment, accounting for almost 28% of total revenue, saw a 1% year-over-year decline but a substantial 21% sequential increase, driven by strong demand for third and fourth-generation EPYC processor families. The company made strides in the data center GPU business, with plans for data center GPU revenue to exceed $2 billion in FY2024. The post-results strength in AMD shares was attributed to excitement around the company's products for the generative AI opportunity, including the Instinct MI300X Accelerator, Argus Research's analysts wrote in the post-earnings note (proprietary source).

Client revenue, representing 25% of total revenue, rose by an impressive 42% annually, driven by Ryzen 7000 processors. Client sales were supported by normalizing inventory levels in the PC distribution channel, contributing to a positive outlook for the future. It now looks like AMD's share gains in CPUs for data center and client applications, coupled with market leadership in console gaming, position the company for long-term growth.

Gaming revenue, comprising 26% of total revenue, declined by 8% year-over-year, attributed to the extended console cycle, with semi-custom SoC sales aligning with AMD's projections. Part of this decline is what I was getting at in my last article, but it was actually not as severe as I expected. What's more important, this segment's EBIT increased by 46% YoY, and the segment margin improved to 13.8% in Q3 2023 from 8.7% in Q3 2022. Looking ahead to Q4 2023, revenue from the gaming business is expected to decline annually due to the current stage of the console cycle, but if the stability of the EBIT margin is maintained, investors need not worry - the growth of Data Center and Client will most likely mask any negative impact.

The Embedded segment experienced a 5% year-over-year revenue dip and a more substantial 15% sequential decrease. But again, the segment's EBIT remained robust at $612 million, with a segment margin of 49.2% in Q3 2023, reflecting a 50 basis points YoY increase. Key categories served by Embedded include aerospace & defense, industrial, medical, semiconductor test & measurement, and communications infrastructure. The outlook for Q4 2023 suggests a YoY decline in Embedded revenue due to softening demand, particularly in the automotive sector impacted by high vehicle financing rates and a UAW strike. Despite the near-term challenges, AMD's strategic focus on acquired Xilinx product families and advancements in the automotive space positions the Embedded segment for long-term growth, in my view.

The overall guidance points to 9% annual top-line growth and a 5% sequential gain, positioning AMD for high single-digit to low double-digit EPS growth in Q4 2023 and promising revenue and earnings acceleration in FY2024.

At the same time, the company's balance sheet looks very strong. AMD had $5.88 billion at the end of Q3 FY2023 with a total debt of only $2.47 billion. AMD's current ratio is well above 2, and the ratio of debt to equity is close to zero with no debt growth. The company can cover its entire debt with its EBITDA in less than 2 years.

I believe AMD is poised for significant growth in the GPU market, challenging Nvidia's dominance, particularly in AI applications. The company's open-source approach, compatibility with competitors' graphics cards, and energy-efficient mid-range options, such as the RX 7800 series, suggest a competitive edge. While Nvidia currently leads in software with CUDA, AMD's past success against Intel (INTC) indicates the potential for further advancements. Strategic partnerships in the notebook space, innovations like CDNA with Infinity Fabric Technology, and the competitive showing of the MI300x against NVIDIA's AH100 underscore AMD's position in the AI sector, signaling a promising future in the GPU market.

But in light of the above - given the prospects and the strong financial position - why do I upgrade the stock to "Hold" and not to 'Buy'?

The valuation of the company puzzles me - and it's not the high P/E ratios you might think. I first look at the free cash flow ("FCF") and realize that in AMD's case, it's falling and so is the FCF yield, which is only 0.58%:

Even with the "more expensive" Nvidia, the situation looks much more advantageous: The company's FCF yield is about 2.5x higher and the absolute free cash flow generation looks way better:

AMD is trying its best to expand its market and is therefore currently investing more than other peers in R&D (as a percentage of sales), while the company has a relatively normal but only growing CAPEX-to-sales ratio in the selected sample.

This "overinvestment" does not help margins, which remain at a relatively low level:

At the same time, lower margins should theoretically lead to some kind of valuation discount - the multiples should appear more favorable (lower) to investors. But when we come back to the FCF yield, we don't see that.

I realize that the colossal amounts AMD has spent on R&D and CAPEX in recent years will inevitably bear fruit in the form of monetization of new products. But today, buying AMD stock seems like a relatively less attractive idea when compared to Broadcom (AVGO), which also has some advantages that I wrote about in more detail in my recent article on the subject.

The Verdict

I risk being shortsighted again this time because AMD really looks like a financially healthy company with a lot of prospects ahead. As a direct beneficiary of the "AI revolution," AMD's earnings per share will likely continue to rebound strongly in the future, helping the stock to grow out of its current seemingly expensive valuation.

But compared to other peers, I don't see any undervaluation in this story. Just like last time, I expect AMD to fall sharply before I would consider buying. That may not happen in the near term, so I wouldn't bet on the fall - hence my upgrade today. But buying a stock with a free cash flow yield of 0.58% when I can get another stock for a many times higher yield and with roughly the same industry tailwinds, I think is an unwarranted idea.

