Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Norwegian Cruise Line: Deteriorating Risk Matrix

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.07K Followers

Summary

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has seen a strong share price revaluation since November.
  • The company's outlook for FY 2024 is overall solid, but risks are growing.
  • The recent turmoil in the Red Sea and the Middle East conflict pose risks to the company's booking situation and growth potential.

cruise ship

jgroup

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) has seen a strong share price revaluation since the beginning of November. The cruise line company benefited from an improving industry outlook throughout FY 2023 and advance ticket sales recently hit a record

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.07K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NCLH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

f
faces2021
Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (96)
@The Asian Investor feels more like a full on SELL recommendation...60% position sold and 40% at SL $20 subject to another mere 3% share price decline. But I question how much of that $3.1B (60% > 2019!!) in advance booking relate to the 7%/4% 2023/2024 Israel/ME market split and whether that capacity is not easily shifted elsewhere? Moreover, given the importance of the Red Sea Lanes, whether the current issue might not turn out to be "short-lived".
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NCLH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NCLH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NCLH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.