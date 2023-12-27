Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Micron: Peter Lynch Teaches An Invaluable Lesson To Pessimistic Investors

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Micron Technology, Inc. stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500, up nearly 77% over the past year, stunning the bearish prognosticators.
  • The market's ignorance of these pessimistic predictions suggests investors must learn from Peter Lynch when investing in highly cyclical semiconductor plays like Micron.
  • Micron remains early in the AI hype cycle as it looks to gain a share in the HBM memory market. However, Samsung's impending entry could reshape the industry dynamics, deserving caution.
  • As a result, Micron's forward valuation metrics suggest the market has not priced in a full recovery in Micron's growth in the medium term to account for these challenges.
  • I remain bullish on Micron's price action and valuation, which are constructive for a further recovery. However, the most attractive entry levels are likely behind us for the current cycle.
Micron San Jose Office

hapabapa

My Strong Buy thesis on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has panned out nicely since my last update in September 2023. I reminded investors not to overindulge in its downcast fiscal fourth quarter, or FQ4'23, report

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

N
Natturner1966
Today, 9:10 AM
Comments (5.29K)
Peter Lynch quote very appropriate in this context. Good 👍🏾 job.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (7.66K)
@Natturner1966 Thanks for the support! He's super smart.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:04 AM
Comments (7.31K)
My thinking is similar to yours. I have been a frequent trader in MU through both stock and options, although I'm out of MU now based upon a price that I am not chasing although the upside potential to $100 that you envision cannot be discarded.

My favorite chip stock (with semis, software and the cloud among its businesses) is AVGO, and although I slashed the position based upon its currently excessive price at $1147 recently after its 30% pop in a month based on the AI hype and the consummation of its acquisition of VMWare this past month, I am looking to re-accumulate a major position in AVGO again after it pulls back by about $100 in price from here.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (7.66K)
@ndardick Cheers! Always happy to know you have my back so I can check back my thesis with your wealth of experience.
