Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Northwest Natural: Some Strong Fundamentals, But Also Facing Headwinds

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Northwest Natural Holding Company's stock price has declined 16.24% over the past year, underperforming the broader market and the utility sector.
  • The company's customer growth rate has slowed, potentially due to rising interest rates and population decline in certain areas.
  • Northwest Natural Holding has stable cash flows and a relatively high dividend yield, but its net debt-to-equity ratio has increased and its valuation is considered expensive compared to peers.
  • The company may be adversely if winter forecasts are correct.
  • The 4.98% dividend yield is higher than its peers and appears to be sustainable.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Energy Crisis

Chalffy/E+ via Getty Images

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) is a natural gas utility that operates in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Idaho, and Washington. The company also owns a water utility that serves the above states plus Texas

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.55K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 11:50 AM
Comments (13.63K)
I have NWN on my hotlist should we get another swoon in int rates (higher) off of strong employment/retail reports or a tick up in inflation. Over 5% yield here is a good cash alternative and they don't get enough 'credit' in their p/e for the growing water ute segment; water utes get huge premiums over electric/gas utes.
There is also potential for buyout would be a nice tuck-in to the Buffett empire, surprised he didnt grab it already for his ute portfolio. Bea
b
bradb22
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (359)
Excellent information as usual. Thanks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NWN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NWN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NWN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.