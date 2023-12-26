Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Interactive Brokers: Operational Excellence, Scale Meets Falling Net Interest Income

Dec. 26, 2023 10:54 AM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock
Larry Cheung, CFA profile picture
Larry Cheung, CFA
1.33K Followers

Summary

  • Interactive Brokers is a prominent brokerage that works with both retail and institutional investors, offering unique global trading capabilities.
  • The rise of options trading, particularly 0DTE options, has contributed to increased trading volumes at Interactive Brokers.
  • The company has a strong moat in the international brokerage space, generating significant revenue from international clients and maintaining a stable operating margin.

The better they work together the bigger the profits

katleho Seisa

Interactive Brokers is One of the Few Remaining Brokerages That are Still Able to Charge for Commissions

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) is another one of my focus list names that I routinely trade when a dislocation hits the

This article was written by

Larry Cheung, CFA profile picture
Larry Cheung, CFA
1.33K Followers
Discover high potential stocks with me on intermediate-term timeframes. Join my Substack Community for real-time Strategy and Recommended Entry Levels.Larry Cheung is a CFA Charterholder and an independent Investment Strategist with a broad focus on U.S. & China stocks. He is a Finance Influencer on Youtube, Twitter, Instagram, and Substack (@LarryCheungCFA). His focus is a combination of long-term direct shares ownership combined with options selling to generate additional portfolio alpha. His experience includes formerly working in the Buyside on Macroeconomic Research and Credit Strategies. He is regularly invited to share his research at national conferences on topics related to Real Estate and the U.S./China macroeconomic outlook.On Seeking Alpha, Larry and his research team look forward to providing commentary and publishing company research across single-name companies and ETFs in industries that they believe have long-term growth opportunities. Implementation is shared on Substack.Let's connect and win together.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBKR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IBKR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IBKR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBKR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.