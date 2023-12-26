Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla's Shifting Margins: Evaluating Price Cuts, Competition, And Market Dynamics

Dec. 26, 2023 11:11 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock
AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
349 Followers

Summary

  • Tesla faces challenges including declining profit margins, increased competition in the EV industry, and a decline in market share.
  • The company's profit margins have been negatively impacted by price cuts, and its market share has been lost to legacy automakers and EV startups.
  • Tesla is also facing problems in China, with a decline in sales and market share, and is at risk of losing further ground in the Chinese EV market.

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is an American multinational automotive and clean energy company headquartered in Austin, Texas, which designs and manufactures electric vehicles (cars and trucks), stationary battery energy storage devices from home to grid-scale, solar panels, and related products and services. The stock

This article was written by

AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
349 Followers
Research focused on GARP stocks with a long-term investment horizon. Articles edited by MS Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.