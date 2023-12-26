Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Billionaire Howard Marks Warns Of BDC Crunch: 2 Names To Navigate This In 2024

Dec. 26, 2023 11:29 AM ETGLAD, PFLT3 Comments
Summary

  • Howard Marks and the top tier credit rating agency Fitch are extra cautious about BDC prospects going into 2024.
  • The key risks are associated with the aggressive growth at the expense of relaxed investment underwriting standards that could intensify the losses in case of slowing economy.
  • I present two conservative but high-yielding BDC picks.
Inflated balloon dollar sign

Eoneren

Since the recovery from COVID-19 and a shift in the interest rate policy, business development companies (BDCs) and private credit in general have performed extremely well.

There are at least three structural forces that have formed very strong

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Comments (3)

S
Sane Man
Today, 12:09 PM
Interesting that you choose to quote Howard Marks but you chose not to include OCSL? I get the point you centered on the net debt vs equity angle and the two BDCs you picked clearly are at the bottom but it would have been nice to compare them to OCSL which is another conservatively run BDCs bs peers.
NeoContrarian profile picture
NeoContrarian
Today, 11:52 AM
Nice, balanced article :-)
Any thoughts on MRCC ? 5-6 years ago there were many SA articles,

These days there is an eerie quietness.
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 11:57 AM
@NeoContrarian Thanks for a comment! What a timing of your question. I think that in about ~12h there will be out my article on MRCC. Make sure to follow:)
