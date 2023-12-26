Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
INDY: No Stopping India's Nifty 50 Stocks Into 2024

Dec. 26, 2023 11:37 AM ETiShares India 50 ETF (INDY)NFTY, INDA
Summary

  • After a brief pause in Q3, India’s flagship Nifty 50 resumed its YTD rally in Q4.
  • The near-term fundamental and technical setup supports more upside from here.
  • Ahead of a major election catalyst in early 2024, the more concentrated INDY portfolio could outperform.
India Economy Improves and Returns to Normal After Crisis

ronniechua

Since I last called for investors to buy the iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) dip, the fund has surged higher alongside the rest of the broader Indian market. Now that any lingering weather headwinds have cleared, India’s combination of macro and

